Not Julie Bowen, But THIS Actress Was The First Choice To Play Claire In Modern Family

Julie Bowen is known for playing the popular role of Claire in the sitcom Modern Family; however, she wasn’t the first choice of the makers to portray the character. It was Judy Greer who was previously approached for the comic role.

While making an appearance on the Dinner’s On Me podcast, Greer revealed to Jess Tyler Ferguson that she was not ready to play the character of a mother at the time.

Talking to the actor on the podcast episode, the actress shared that she would have still been fine with having to play a mother of one, but having three kids onscreen would have been a lot. The Jawbreaker actress revealed, "This was a time in my career when I was starting to [play characters with children].”

Julie’s character in the show was a mother to Hailey, Alex, and Luke, played by Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, and Nolan Gould.

Sharing her reason for turning down the role, Greer said, "In a movie, I would have a kid. And then there was this opportunity to audition where I would have three kids, one of them in high school and on a TV show.”

She further admitted, “You do have to think of these things in success, and obviously, Modern Family was a huge success. In a movie, people kind of see it, and then they forget. In a TV show, it's just like, you're a mom."

At the time of auditions for Claire, Greer was in her 30s, and she believed that playing a mom onscreen would limit her career as the lead character.

The Halloween star shared, "And in addition to just the perception of who you are as an actor, it's lifestyle too. I was like, well, I like traveling a lot, and I like doing all these movies, and I like going to all these places, and I like meeting all these people."

As for Modern Family, Bowen starred alongside Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played the role of Mitchell Pritchett. Other cast members include Ty Burell, Sofia Vergara, Ed O’Neill, and Eric Stonestreet, amongst others. The sitcom ran for 11 seasons and went on to win 22 Emmy Awards.

While Judy Greer did not portray one of the main characters, she made an appearance as Phil’s ex-girlfriend, Denis.

The episodes of Modern Family can be streamed on Disney+.

