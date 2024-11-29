Throwback: When Adele Stood Up For A Young Fan Against Security; Revisit The Sweet Moment As Her Las Vegas Residency Comes To End

Adele has kept her fans her top priority and made sure that no individual from the crowd faces difficulties while enjoying her concert. Back in 2023 as well, the musician stood up for a fan from the crowd who was being bothered by the security guards while she performed in Las Vegas.

The musician paused her show to bash the security, who questioned a viewer over standing up with his hands held high.

In a video shared by one of the fans from the venue, the celebrity on the stage was heard shouting at one of the officers and saying, “What is going on there with that young fan who’s been bothered so much since I came on for standing up?”

She further questioned, “Why are you all bothering him? Can you leave him alone, please? They won’t bother you anymore, darling. You enjoy the show. Leave him alone.”

Furthermore, she went on to address the audience and apologized for any trouble caused by the management officials at the venue. She stated, “Sorry, guys. He’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He’s here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I Really Don't Like Musicals': Adele Shares Plans on Whether She Will Be Watching Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's Wicked

The singer then shared a cue with the band to begin Water Under the Bridge from the beginning. She announces, “Let’s start again,” and the crowd erupted in cheers and screams.

Meanwhile, Adele is not the only celebrity to come to her fans’ defence while in the middle of the performance. Previously, Taylor Swift too stood up for her fan in the middle of the Eras Tour concert of May 13, 2023. The Bad Blood singer was heard shouting “She’s Fine” and “She wasn’t doing anything” at the aggressive guards.

The reports resurfaced on the internet amidst the singer ending her Las Vegas residency after almost two years. The Skyfall singer expressed her sadness as well as her gratitude over the concerts ending, as she stated in her conversation with The Sun, “This really is the beginning of the end. There are no other f—ing shows. I’m not going to be like, ‘Surprise!’ This is the end.”

Advertisement

Adele performed at her last Las Vegas Residency show on November 23, which also marked her 100th show.

ALSO READ: Adele Calls Las Vegas Residency Her 'Best Friend' As It Nears End After Two-Year Run: 'Genuinely Sad'