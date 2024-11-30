Modern Family Stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson And Julie Bowen Post Similar Thanksgiving Pictures Featuring Their Sons: Deets

The onscreen siblings from Modern Family were recently noticed capturing sweet moments with their loved ones for Thanksgiving. Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Bowen both surprised their fans as they uploaded Thanksgiving photos.

Taking to Instagram, Bowen, who we all know as the mother of three, Claire Dunphy from the hit sitcom, had her followers in awe as she uploaded a picture of one of her sons silhouetted against the ER entrance. Along with the intriguing click, the actress had even attached a caption that read, "It's not a holiday without a trip to the ER."

Bowen’s further caption assured her followers that her son is totally fine, also wishing them a “HAPPY THANKSGIVING."

On the other hand, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played the role of Mitch, the younger brother of Claire, was seen spending time with his son in the ER as well. In his Instagram post, Ferguson wrote, "I have received a lot of parenting wisdom from @itsjuliebowen, so seeing I wasn't the only one with a kid in the ER on Thanksgiving was comforting."

The male actor then added that his son is also doing fine while thanking the “kind folks at Lennox Health." Ferguson then even mentioned in his social media post that New York City does have the best healthcare.

For those who do not know, Julie Bowen shares three kids with her ex-husband Scott Phillips. Her first son was born in April 2007. Bowen then welcomed her twin sons later in May 2009.

Interestingly, the actress was pregnant with the twins during filming the pilot of Modern Family.

Meanwhile, Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita have two children together. The young ones of Jesse Tyler Ferguson are Beckett and Sullivan, who were born in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

While the highly acclaimed sitcom was concluded back in 2020, all the cast members of Modern Family still stay in touch with each other after years.

All the adult actors were recently seen together at the SAG Awards, having an onstage reunion.

