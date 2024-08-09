'Not My Experience’: Ex-Girlfriend Of Sean Diddy Combs, Yung Miami Opens Up About Dating Music Mogul Amid Legal Issues

Yung Miami reflects on her time with Sean Diddy Combs. The rapper was recently dating Diddy Combs before he was dragged into the legal issues that accused him of abuse and more.

Miami, who is widely known for her songs such as Act Up, Good Love, Ex For A Reason, and more, is also the host of an acclaimed podcast, Caresha Please, whose title is picked by her real name, Caresha Romeka Brownlee. While she is set to return for season 2, the What We Doin’ rapper opened up about what it was like to date Sean Diddy Combs.

Talking to PEOPLE, Miami stated that it has not been easy at all to come across the controversies and legal issues that involved her ex, Diddy Combs.

Calling it a “rollercoaster of emotions," Yung Miami also added that she was shocked and hurt to have been introduced to the video that showed the kind of abuse Sean Diddy Combs did to his ex, Cassie. However, the host then mentioned, "That was not my experience at all."

Reflecting back on her young days, the No Bars rapper maintained that she was once in a toxic relationship. Yung Miami stated that when you are in high school, the relationships you have are not always healthy. She clarified that she has been in an abusive situation, and that is something that she won't put herself through again.

Stating that she wants to set a good example “of a mother and a woman for my daughter,” Miami mentioned that she won't tolerate abusive behavior anymore.

Yung Miami then went candid about how she met Combs, recalling it to be his era where the Last Night rapper was focused on his career and love.

Miami also stated that Combs was attracted to the things that she wanted to do while helping her with a number of ideas for a business, one of which was also the Caresha Please show on his own channel, Revolt TV.

Sean Diddy Combs is the founder of Revolt TV and its former chairman. The rapper left the position amid his upsurging legal issues and has no ties with the media organization anymore.

Regarding the relationship timeline of Yung Miami and Sean Diddy Combs, she was dating him prior to the release of a 2016 surveillance video that showed Combs physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie.

