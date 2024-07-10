'Not Smart Enough': Price Is Right Host Drew Carey Hilariously Mocks His Own Intelligence During Game Show

Drew Carey has always been able to take a joke. He can always make fun of himself. This was evident last week on The Price Is Right show when he became the target of a joke that left him almost splitting his sides with laughter. It was a comment made by a contestant that had everyone burst out laughing.

Drew Carey mocks himself and his intellect on The Price Is Right

The scenario unfolded when a contestant named Lillian Brown stepped onto the stage after winning her first bet. Having seen her T-shirt with the university’s emblem, Carey asked if she had graduated from there. Brown responded negatively, choosing to reveal she was a third-year doctoral student, which impressed Carey even more. He then shared some self-mockery, claiming he had been expelled from college many times over.

At one point during the show, Drew Carey turned to Lillian and asked her what would be the opposite of a Ph.D. This question extended from Drew’s self-deprecating humor, where he got expelled several times by colleges but managed to find success as a host. He starred in Whose Line Is It Anyway? and The Drew Carey Show.

Listening intently, Brown retorted at once: “A talk-show host.” Both contestants were so amused by this that they laughed uproariously while holding onto each other for support.

Drew Carey's life in and out of college

Carey’s own academic journey shows how much he understands his own funny side. After struggling academically at Kent State University, Carey eventually dropped out due to low grades. The People's Choice Awards winner sought refuge elsewhere, joining the United States Marine Corps Reserve as a field radio operator, where he served until rising to the rank of Sergeant (E-5).

However, despite bombing out in college, entertainment turned out to be what suited him best. In 1985, Drew took up comedy after being recommended by David Letterman. He was confident that he had made the right choice in life, and it turned out to be what defined his career. This was a turning point in his life as he starred on The Drew Carey Show (1995-2004) and hosted Whose Line Is It Anyway? In 1988, ABC contracted him to host the game show The New Price Is Right, which still airs to date.

In 2007, Carey succeeded Bob Barker as host of The Price Is Right, infusing his trademark humor into the popular game show. It is an amazing journey where he moved from being a struggling college student to becoming one of America’s favorite TV personalities who can laugh at himself and accept his past.

Ironically, despite failing academically in college, Carey later received an honorary degree. In 2000, Cleveland State University awarded him an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters in recognition of his achievements and involvement in comedy. Furthermore, he became its distinguished speaker during the event, thereby showing how self-deprecating jokes finally paid off.

