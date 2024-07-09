Does Ken Jennings Seek Approval From Drew Carey Over Jeopardy! Hosting Duties? Here's What Sources Say

Jeopardy! continues to be the most followed American gaming show. However, the show faced its challenges after the demise of its long-running host, Alex Trebek. The show’s hosting duties for all forms of media are currently undertaken by Ken Jennings. As per the recent reports, Jennings is seeking approval from Drew Carey, the host of The Price Is Right, to maintain this position.

Ken Jennings is reportedly yearning for the approval of The Price Is Right host, Drew Carey

Ken Jennings has been long associated with Jeopardy! Before taking the mantle of the show as its host, Jennings has also been a past contestant on the show. Back in 2004, he held the record for the longest winning streak in Jeopardy! history with 74 consecutive wins. In late 2023, Jennings took the show’s command as its solo host and is reportedly hoping to get approval from Drew Carey.

Drew Carey has been serving as the host of CBS game show, The Price Is Right since 2007, after he swiftly replaced the show’s previous long-term host, Bob Barker. As reported via The U.S. Sun, Ken too wishes to serve as the host for Jeopardy! in its long run and thus seeks the approval of Carey to convince the Sony studios. Carey, in the past, has also worked with Sony for its game show, Power of 10.

Reportedly Song views Carey positively as someone who managed to successfully replace his acclaimed previous long-term host and win over the hearts of the audiences. Therefore, Carey’s opinion matters a lot in shaping the final call of the executives. At present, Jennings is allegedly in desperate need to muster as much support as he can to maintain his position as the Jeopardy! Host.

The support of Carey is even more important as many fans of the gaming show are not satisfied with Jennings’ hosting skills. Thus support from a gaming show veteran can be of great assistance for Jennings to maintain his position.

“The perception inside the Jeopardy! bubble right now is that Ken needs all the help he can get…What's important about Drew's approval is that it really does resonate with the executives at Sony,” the source stated. “Sony listens to Drew, but they're also monitoring the fan community incredibly closely. Ken has to keep the fans hooked without outraging them, and it's not easy.”

Drew Carey was not initially in support of Ken Jennings’ host position in Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! witnessed multiple guest hosts including the brief run of Ken Jennings, after the passing of Alex Trebek. Eventually, makers decided to place then-executive producer Mike Richards as the new host of the gaming show. However after a week of his run as the permanent host in September 2021, Richards was stripped of his position as his past sexist comments re-emerged.

Following his departure, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings took the role of the show’s host on a rotational basis. Bialik eventually gave up his hosting duties to support the 2023 Hollywood labor disputes. This left Jennings as the sole host of the gaming show for its all forms of media.

As per the reports from The Sun, Drew Carey was initially in support of Richards to replace Trebek as the duo were already friends with each other. However, after the exit of Richards and Bialik, Carey automatically shifted towards Jennings’ corner.

“Back when it was an open seat and an open job, Drew was fiercely in his friend Mike Richards' corner. He felt that Mike was the best prepared to replace Alex and keep the franchise going. But that's because Drew and Mike were friends. Now that Mayim has bowed out, Drew has really come around to Ken, even though they are merely acquaintances and colleagues,” the source revealed.

Well, it’s to be seen though whether or not Ken Jennings receives the approval of Drew Carey. Jeopardy! airs its new episode every weekday on NBC.

