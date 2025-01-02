'Not Sorry About It': Millie Bobby Brown Claps Back At Critics Amid Stranger Things Season 5 Release

Millie Bobby Brown knows exactly how to respond to critics. The actress who has amazed us in outings like Enola Holmes and other alluring projects recently took to social media and gave a perfect reply to all those who were judging her, this time for her looks.

As seen on her Instagram Story, the actress posted, “Women grow!! Not sorry about it.”

Her comment followed a rash stream of criticism, where many judged the Godzilla: King of the Monsters actress for looking too old. Moreover, a few critics even asked Millie Bobby Brown if she had done "plastic surgery” in the comments of her recent upload on the social media platform.

The actress from Once Upon a Time in Wonderland had uploaded a mirror selfie before the end of last year, where she could be seen in a white one-piece, having a floral print. In the picture where Bobby Brown was even noticed to be pouting, she showed off a ring as well.

However, this post received tough comments from followers, trolling the actress for her looks, as a user judged, “Millie’s google history: ‘How to look 65 when you are 16.’”

Another bashed, stating, “U look 35, what happened??”

However, in this harsh section, many even stood in support of the actress, stating that Millie Bobby Brown is not a kid anymore, adding, “You’re still expecting her to look like baby Eleven. She’s not."

This is not the first time that the Godzilla vs. Kong actress has shut the judgy fans. Back in March 2024, the actress who grew up both in England and America stated that she has to adapt and “mimic other people!" being an actor.

Her comments came after she was hugely criticized for her accent.

Talking about her onscreen life, Millie Bobby Brown had recently completed filming Stranger Things Season 5.

