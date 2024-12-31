Throwback: When Millie Bobby Brown Was Embarrassed During Her Debut Appearance On Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show was an outing widely celebrated for its guest rosters and the conversation that eventually turned out to be super intriguing. A similar event was noticed when Millie Bobby Brown made an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. This was the episode when Brown made her debut on the show.

The case in the discussion here happened back in 2017 when the Stranger Things actress finally got to sit opposite the highly acclaimed host after trying to be on the show multiple times previously.

Calling herself a big fan of Ellen DeGeneres, Millie Bobby Brown went on to detail how she had continually made many attempts to be on the show, sending in videos of herself dancing.

“I’m like, ‘Ellen! Why are you not getting me on the show?!’ at six. And so, I’m such a big fan, but thank you so much for having me; I’m so excited,” the Enola Holmes actress stated back then.

Well, while she was all excited, the host, DeGeneres, had a little surprise for Brown.

Ellen Degeneres stated that while she doesn't get a chance to see everything that people send across, the production crew did show her a little something of Millie Bobby Brown.

It was an old email that the British actress had sent in almost a decade ago. The host then claimed that the email was from 2013.

This had already made Brown a little shocked, following which the actress tried her best to have Ellen off track, from reading the words that the actress had sent in. Yet, the host read the email out loud.

"Hi there Ellen, you should invite me on the show so I can tell my crazy story of what me and my family are doing in Los Angeles. It’s hilarious,” read the words of the Damsel actress in the email.

The highly acclaimed show of Ellen DeGeneres came to an end following a storm of toxic workplace allegations.

