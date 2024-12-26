Is Millie Bobby Brown’s Hollywood Career Exclusively Tied to Netflix? Find Out

Millie Bobby Brown got her big breakthrough with stellar performances in Netflix's Stranger Things, making her the most sought-after young talent as well as a household name. However, have you ever wondered why the actress keeps collaborating with the same streaming platform?

Most of Brown's following assignments, including Enola Holmes and Damsel, stayed tethered to Netflix. Whether this is due to an exclusive contract with Netflix or not, fans continue to speculate.

Reports indicate that Brown has deepened her relationship with Netflix through the production of content under her PCMA banner. As per Deadline, she is set to create a feature adaptation of her novel Nineteen Steps for Netflix.

This partnership has worked out well for both parties since Damsel managed to reach 138 million views in only 91 days, surpassing even some Oscar-nominated films. Future productions, including the much-awaited 320 million USD film The Electric State with Chris Pratt, further highlight the interest Netflix has in Brown's career.

Although Netflix has not released the details of their deal with Brown, there is no doubt that she has done well on the site. She has even humorously said that she owes her "debt" to Netflix, which made her a star.

In an interview with Collider, she jokingly said, "You know what? I think I'll forever be in debt to Netflix because they're my boss, so I'm gonna pay for my subscription because I'm gonna be forever saying thank you to them for the opportunities they've given me."

Millie Bobby Brown will next appear on Netflix on March 14, 2025, in the highly anticipated science fiction adventure comedy-drama film The Electric State, helmed by Avengers directors Anthony and Joe Russo. With a star-studded cast, it features Brown, Chris Pratt, Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Ke Huy Quan, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Stanley Tucci, and more.

