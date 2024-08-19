‘Nothing But Love for Kesha’: Pitbull Responds To Speculation Kesha’s Name Was Removed From ‘Timber’ YouTube Credits

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

In recent news, fans were quick to notice when the title of the popular music video Pitbull – Timber (Official Video) ft. Kesha was modified to Pitbull – Timber (Official Video), effectively removing Kesha's name from the title.

Following this change, Kesha’s fans took to social media to express their outrage, with some speculating that it might be an act of revenge by American songwriter and producer Dr. Luke, with whom Kesha had a stormy past.

However, Pitbull addressed the issue on X (formerly Twitter) on August 18, stating, “[Kesha] and I have an incredible song together. Nothing will change this. Team Pitbull is looking into this matter. Always nothing but love for Kesha, Dale!” He also posted a video clip from their music video collaboration.

Dr. Luke was a big-shot name back in 2010 who worked with Pitbull and Kesha on several projects, including Timber. He is also the founder of Kemosabe Records, with which Kesha had been associated.

However, everything went haywire when the singer filed a lawsuit against him in California. Kesha accused Dr. Luke of sexual assault, harassment, and emotional abuse spanning over a decade.

Dr. Luke immediately denied the claims and sued her for defamation, but it was still nearly a decade before the pair settled the case out of court a year ago in 2023. Kesha received moral support from her fans, followers, and several other celebrities.

Back in July 2024, Kesha released her track Joyride, which happens to be her first single as an independent artist after parting ways with Dr. Luke‘s Kemosabe Records and RCA. In a chat with Forbes, the singer-songwriter opened up about how free and happy she felt.

Meanwhile, Although Timber was one of Kesha’s last before taking a break from the music industry as she and Dr Luke went head to head in court, it still remains Kesha's most listened-to song on Spotify with a whopping 1,544,197,925 streams.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

