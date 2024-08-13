‘Obsessed W This Sh-t': Charli XCX Responds To Instagram Speculation About Her Plastic Surgery

British singer Charli XCX recently responded to rumors about her appearance straightforwardly and humorously. On Instagram, Molly Bailey, a cosmetic injector known as @baileysbotox, speculated about the procedures the musician may have undergone.

Bailey's post was part of her What Have They Had? series, in which she compares before and after photos of celebrities. Charli XCX, known for her hits like Boom Clap and her outgoing personality, simply commented on the post, saying, "Omg I'm obsessed with this sh-t."

In an Instagram post on August 1, Bailey analyzed photos of Charli from 2013, when she was about 21, as well as a more recent image. Bailey speculated that Charli may have undergone multiple cosmetic procedures, including a brow lift, lip filler, Botox, and possibly rhinoplasty.

"What seems to be the most noticeable change is her lifted brows and extra upper eyelid space," Bailey wrote in the caption. She credited her look to "an endoscopic ponytail lift that's popular among young Hollywood" or other procedures such as "an upper blepharoplasty or brow threads plus a tox brow lift."

Bailey added, "Beyond that, her surgical work appears limited overall, with a possible rhinoplasty early in life (pre-rhino not pictured). The brat aesthetic wouldn’t be complete without a little lip filler for shape and hydration."

Bailey was clearly ecstatic when Charli XCX responded to her post. Bailey followed up with a post on August 11 in which she celebrated the singer's comment. "The brat queen has spoken 🙌," Bailey wrote. She praised Charli and other brat girls for breaking the stigma associated with cosmetic treatments, saying, "Brat girls are breaking the stigma of cosmetic treatments, and we're here for it."

Bailey stated Charli's influence by quoting the singer's own words: "As Charli XCX herself said, a brat girl is '... honest, blunt, and a little bit volatile'." She also added that brat girl aesthetic is doing whatever makes you happy and confident, without caring what others think.

This is not the first time Charli XCX has mentioned cosmetic enhancements. In a TikTok video from January 2023, the singer made a lighthearted remark about botox. While joking about wanting more music award nominations, she captioned the post saying that she needs more Botox before accepting any awards implying that she is open about using cosmetic treatments.

