Throwback: When Rami Malek Revealed He Had A 'Big Crush' On Iron Man Star Robert Downey Jr

Rami Malek has been continually giving us great performances, from Bohemian Rhapsody to even the James Bond movie, No Time to Die. Speaking of the actor, it was during the promotion of Dolittle that Rami Malek expressed he had a crush on the actor who has given us a great persona of Iron Man to remember, Robert Downey Jr.

It was back in the year 2020, and Rami Malek had appeared on The Ellen Show. While the talk show was already a hype - having the Mr. Robot actor, it became even more epic as Robert Downey Jr. guest hosted this episode.

During the episode that dates back four years, one could see the Oppenheimer star all excited to host the evening and talk to Rami Malek. The episode was released around the launch of the Dolittle movie that had both Robert Downey Jr. as well as Malek.

While the two actors were seen discussing some of the works done by Malek in the past, the Marvel star went on to unveil that his wife had a crush on the Gilmore Girls actor.

“She does have a bit of a crush on you – in a nice way, in a producer way," the Sherlock Holmes actor stated during the talk show that was released on January 14, 2020.

Advertisement

Replying to his words, the Night at the Museum actor added while addressing Downey Jr. that surely your wife has an even bigger crush on you.

While the sweet words meant a lot to the Chaplin star, Rami Malek added another gesture that for sure might have impressed Robert Downy Jr. as well as his fans.

The Little Things actor continued, "Well, I have a big crush on you."

He then went on to thank the Less Than Zero actor for the movies that he has given to the world. Malek thanked him for all the efforts he has taken towards film and cinema.

He then also appreciated his role in movies, from Chaplin to Dolittle and also Iron Man.

The Need for Speed actor went on to add that Robert Downey Jr. has done things that are not only something the “actors look up to” but also happen to be a work of art that everyone admires a lot.

Advertisement

“You've taken so many of us under your wing, and I'm so appreciative," Rami Malek stated during the interview.

Rami Malke was seen playing the role of Chee Chee, a Gorilla, in Dolittle. The movie had Robert Downey Jr. in a titular role while also starring Tom Holland, Selena Gomez, and more. Dolittle was released on January 17, 2020.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Best Rami Malek Movies and TV Shows; From The Master to Mr. Robot