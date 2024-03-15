Millie Bobby Brown, known for her role in Stranger Things, recently shared a candid moment on a podcast, revealing that she uses a fake name to leave reviews because of the criticism she often faces in her own life.

Millie Bobby Brown recalls incidents where she left reviews under a 'fake' name

During her recent appearance on Jessie and Lennie Ware’s Table Manners podcast, Millie Bobby Brown admitted to being a reviewer, prompting co-host Jessie to inquire if she used a fake name for anonymity.

Brown confessed to employing a fake name per Buzzfeed News, saying, “I have a fake name… Because I think it’s important, you know? My whole life is people criticizing me. So I’m gonna give it back to you sometimes.”

She recounted an incident at a hotel with her fiancé, where she encountered a pushy staff member. The Stranger Things star said, “And the woman was pulling my fiancé aside, like, ‘We need to settle payment or whatever,' and I was like, ‘Yeah, like we will, but at the end of our stay. We’re still staying here.’ And she was like, ‘But you could settle it now.’ And I was like, ‘But I don’t want to.'”

Brown chose to leave a review suggesting, “It was just like, I really think that you should encourage guests to complete transaction of payment at the end of their stay,”

Additionally, Brown shared another encounter where she helped an elderly lady in a store who mistook her for an employee. She recalled, “I think she thought I worked there, and I was like, ‘I don’t, but I’m going to help you.'” Despite her efforts, the actual employee was unhelpful, prompting Brown to leave a review about the unsatisfactory service.

When asked if she's "a Karen," Brown said, “Okay, I’m A Karen, and I don’t want to say — listen, I do think it’s important to know where you went wrong, and [there’s] always room for improvement.”

Millie Bobby Brown shares about getting unfair accusations

However, Brown has also faced challenges in the spotlight, particularly concerning criticisms about her demeanor. She has been candid about the unfair accusations she received while promoting Stranger Things, defending herself against claims of overshadowing her co-stars. The star told Glamour, “We’re kids—we talk over each other, I was just penalized for overtalking and oversharing and being too loud.”

Millie Bobby Brown's latest movie Damsel is available to stream on Netflix.

