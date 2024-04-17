Her breakout role as Eleven in the Netflix show Stranger Things has already made Millie Bobby Brown a bona fide star at the tender age of 13. Considering Brown decided at age eight that she was going to be on screen, it shouldn't be surprising. And no form of hearing loss stood her way!

The actress hasn’t always had it easy. Neither had she taken an acting class nor trained to be a singer in her life, she shared with Variety. Despite being completely deaf in one ear, she does both.

Millie Bobby Brown suffers from hearing loss

After years of tubes, her hearing completely faded away on that side of her ear after she was born with partial hearing loss in one of her ears. She is unable to hear herself when she is performing-whether she is acting or singing. When playing Eleven, who didn't talk much in Stranger Things' first season, Brown used her other senses, "I can talk with my face," she explains. "It's easy to say 'I'm mad' or I'm sad. I'm angry.' I have to just do it with my face."

Fantasy fiction has always drawn Millie Bobby Brown since she began her acting career. The nine-year-old actor first appeared in the American fantasy drama Once Upon a Time in Wonderland in 2013. She has since produced numerous fantasy projects, from Stranger Things (2016) to the Enola Holmes series which marked her debut as a producer. With Damsel, her latest Netflix original, she deconstructs an age-old fairytale, ripping out princes, princesses, prosperous kingdoms and ferocious dragons.

Millie’s passionate about all things art

Millie Bobby Brown has found her love for acting despite hurdles. As for her desire to act, Brown told Variety, "It was like a bug. When I find something I love, nothing stops me from doing it. If I don't know how to sew, and I have a passion for it, I'm going to sew. That's also true with acting. So here I am."

Brown has not a care in the world till she loves what she does

The fact that Brown has partial hearing loss could shake a young actress's confidence, but she has never let it do so. "I just started singing, and I don't care if I sound bad, I'm just doing what I love," she said. It doesn't matter if you're good at singing, dancing, or acting. If you enjoy it, then do it. No one should stop you."

"I'm open to different kinds of entertainment, but I definitely think fantasy connects with people more," says the 20-year-old via Zoom. “Fantasy projects are great because our world is so scary today. It is intimidating for young people to turn on the news or go on social media." For her, movies like Damsel and Enola Holmes or series like Stranger Things become meaningful because they take you out of this world. “This is the beauty of immersing yourself in another world - the real one is quite overwhelming," the actress said.

