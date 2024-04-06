'She Was Always There To Help': Damsel Star Brooke Carter Showers Praises On Onscreen Sister Millie Bobby Brown

Although her fans have already fallen for her acting skills, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has now become an inspiration for a teenage star.

Millie Bobby Brwon being an inspiration for Brooke Carter

Brooke Carter might already be considered one of the up-and-coming artists, but her time on the set of Damsel further fueled her passion for pursuing a career in acting.

While playing the role of the younger sister of Princess Elodie, Floria, in the latest Netflix movie Damsel, she seemed to have developed a great bond with Millie Bobby Brown.

This dark fantasy and adventure film portrays Bobby Brown as Princess Elodie, the lead character of the tale.

Talking about her experience with the Godzilla: King of the Monsters actress, Carter, who is young and had recently stepped into the movie industry, stated, "It was nice to learn things from (Millie), she was always there to help and give me some tips."

Describing her as a warm person, the child actress said that Bobby Brown had treated her like a friend while they were working on the set of the Netflix production, Damsel.

Brooke Carter on the set of Damsel

Brooke Carter, a girl from Coventry, couldn't believe her luck as she experienced something completely new. Being on the set of the film and meeting famous actors made her feel like she was living in a dream. Not to mention, seeing herself on screen was an incredible moment for her.

"It's absolutely brilliant, I love acting, I love pretending to be people that I'm not," the 14-year-old actress stated.

Although Carter is about to see herself surrounded by great stardom, she is still young and has to complete her school projects, which she dedicatedly did on the set.

While talking about her experience of switching between Coventry's schedule and the Hollywood world, the Damsel actress said, "My friends are used to me going away for a while, it's really different having to tutor, but I've kinda gotten used to it."

It wasn't the first movie project that Brooke Carter had done; she has previously worked on movies such as The Alienist and The Irregulars.

As reported by BBC, she had joined an acting agency at the mere age of five and has plans to live the "American life" and act in a high-school movie, while also being included in the cast of a Damsel sequel.

Damsel is a Netflix movie that was released on March 8, 2024.

