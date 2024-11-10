Olivia Munn And John Mulaney Celebrate Precious Moments With Daughter Méi, Share Adorable Clips: ‘My Squishy Squishy Baby’

Olivia Munn shared with her followers what life is like with her two-month-old daughter, Méi, who she had through surrogacy. She posted some adorable clips of her daughter on Instagram. In September, Munn and her comedian husband, John Mulaney, welcomed Méi via surrogate. Munn has been thrilled to have special moments of bonding with her little one ever since.

On Friday, November 8, Munn, 44, shared adorable moments of herself feeding her two-month-old daughter on her Instagram, posting numerous videos of her and Méi interacting and looking for ways to make her baby burp. She was feeding Méi and said, “Me and my girl,” referring to how the mother-daughter duo spent time together.

The X-Men: Apocalypse star captioned her Instagram story writing, "You're so cute, you're so little," calling her daughter "my squishy squishy baby."

On September 22, Munn shared the news that she had welcomed her newborn daughter Méi. Munn wrote that Méi June Mulaney was born on the 14th of September which is also special as 2024 is the dragon year. While talking about her surrogate, Munn thanked her calling her "a real-life angel” for having had their daughter in her womb for a perfect nine months.

The Office Christmas Party actress wrote, "When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel. Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true."

She continued, "I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded. Méi (pronounced may) means plum in Chinese."

As per People, John Mulaney and Olivia Munn, who are parents to Méi and three-year-old son, Malcolm Hiệp, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a mutual friend's house in New York state in July. A source of the outlet close to the couple said that the Saturday Night Live star and The Newsroom actress are in "total bliss" as they continue to grow their family.

