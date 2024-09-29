Olivia Munn Shares New Snaps Of Her Daughter Mei, Mother Of Two Cannot Stop Smiling; See Here

Olivia Munn beams with joy in the new snaps along with her newborn daughter, Mei. On Saturday, September 28, Munn took to her Instagram account stories to add the adorable clicks of her second child, who she shares with husband John Mulaney.

The Hollywood couple welcomed their second child on September 22 and announced the happy news to their fans on their social media account.

The X-Men actress is seen smiling directly at the camera in the latest photos, holding her daughter Mei closer to her while wearing a maroon sweatshirt with her hair parted and open. The newborn baby girl was also wrapped in a cream swaddle and blanket around her feet. Mulaney and Munn welcomed their baby girl via gestational surrogacy.

Along with the latest pictures shared by the actress, she also put up a sweet note that read, “I can’t believe she’s here!”

In the story following, Munn shared a close-up of Mei, and alongside shared, “Lol, I asked my mom and John to be quiet for a minute so I could hear Méi’s little breaths but they got new candy today and just had to open it right now, lol.”

In the video, the new mom is heard saying to her mother and husband, “I asked you to be quiet and you just can’t stop eating your candy! Oh my god.”

A source close to Munn and the SNL star revealed that the duo is overjoyed with the arrival of their daughter. They further mentioned that the family is now complete. The insider mentioned to an entertainment portal, "They are in total bliss with Méi and Malcolm. After everything they have been through, there’s no tighter, closer little family.”

Ahead of welcoming their daughter, Munn battled through breast cancer, which she had opened up about to People Magazine. The actress revealed that she underwent four surgeries and a medically induced menopause.

Meanwhile, a month prior to the arrival of Mei, John Mulaney and Olivia Munn tied the knot in New York’s city hall in an extremely private ceremony. Only the parents of the two and their son, Malcolm, were present at the wedding. The comedian officially announced his wedding to the actress on a talk show, showing off a ring on his finger.

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn dated for a couple of years and welcomed their first child in 2021.

