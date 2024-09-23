Olivia Munn And John Mulaney Welcome Their Second Child Via Surrogacy; Parents Reveal Newborn’s Name

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney become parents again. The recently married couple welcomed their second child via surrogacy amidst the actress’ breast cancer journey. Both Munn and Mulaney took to their social media accounts to announce the birth of their daughter, Méi June Mulaney.

The X-Men actress and the SNL star are already parents to their two-year-old son, Malcolm, whom they welcomed in 2022.

In the picture shared by the new parents, Munn can be seen sitting on Mulaney’s lap while holding their newborn, in a hospital room. As for the caption, the actress expressed her feelings while writing, "I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate, we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel.”

She further stated, "Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true."

Sharing the meaning of her daughter’s name, Munn revealed that Mei is pronounced as May, which means a plum in Chinese. In the carousel of pictures shared by the actress, one of them shows the mother of two cradling the baby while holding close to her, and sitting by a huge window.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Olivia Munn And John Mulaney Are Officially Married; Here’s All We Know About Their Ceremony In New York

Another picture showcases the actress giving a sweet peck on her son’s cheek, as Mulaney holds the baby and the four of them are looking into the nature.

Further in the caption, Munn wrote, “I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded.”

Meanwhile, the couple welcomed their second child after recently getting married in New York. The duo had a small private ceremony, which only involved their parents, son, and a few close friends. A month later, the comedian officially announced his wedding on the talk show, where he showed off his ring, claiming to be happily married.

Mulaney and Munn have been together since 2021, after the former filed a divorce from his ex-wife, Anne Marie Tendler, with whom he was in union for 12 years.

ALSO READ: John Mulaney Shares The Most Fun Thing He Has Done For Family With Wife Olivia Munn