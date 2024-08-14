John Mulaney Shares The Most Fun Thing He Has Done For Family With Wife Olivia Munn

John Mulaney is loving the married life! The SNL veteran confirmed that he and X-Men: Apocalypse actress Olivia Munn tied the knot in July during his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers this week. He spilled on the quirks of this new phase of life by detailing his in-laws as the “most fun.”

The 41-year-old stand-up comedian showed off his wedding ring and told host Seth Meyers, “I got married. It's the best.” He spoke highly of Munn’s Vietnamese family and revealed how they only refer to him by his full name.

"I've been in a lot of interesting situations. Marrying into a large Vietnamese family is one of the most fun things I've ever done,” Mulaney noted on the late-night show, adding, “they call me John Mulaney — full name. Full name all the time: 'Olivia’s here with John Mulaney.'"

Showering praises on his in-laws, the writer also gave a shoutout to Munn’s mother, Kim Schmid, calling her “mom” on national television.

Additionally, he collated his Caucasian family with his Vietnamese in-laws. Mulaney joked that “The Luong family” is upfront about anything they want to know and asked him about his finances and skinny figure upon meeting, per BuzzFeed. Whereas, his family is seemingly “uptight” about most of the topics, ranging from health to money.

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn, 44, exchanged vows in a simple and private ceremony at a friend’s residence in New York with only their two-year-old son, Malcolm Hiệp, and another witness to observe their holy union, per People. Munn’s co-star from The Newsroom, Sam Waterston officiated their wedding.

The couple started dating in May 2021, a year before Mulaney’s divorce from ex-wife and artist, Anna Marie Tendler was finalized. Munn and Mulaney welcomed their son on November 24, 2021.

That year, the comedian, who hosts Netflix’s John Mulaney: Baby J, opened up about his romance with Munn, who started out as a TV host in her early career. “In the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia," the father of one told Seth Meyers at the time while announcing the pregnancy news.

The couple, though private about their wedding, did not shy away from sharing updates on their relationship milestones.

The exciting news follows Munn’s breast cancer diagnosis in 2023. The actress tested positive for luminal B, an aggressive form of cancer in breasts, per the source. In April of that year, The Predator star opened up about her diagnosis and discussed how it had affected her life.

She reflected on the life-threatening disease while expressing worries for her child. “It comes at you, and you have no choice but to face it head-on,” Munn said of her approach to beat the disease. The Hollywood actress underwent a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery and later, a hysterectomy.

Throughout her four serious surgeries within a year, Mulaney stuck by her side and was in awe of his wife’s resilience. Munn is now out of danger and the couple have embarked on a happy new journey, complemented by her “fun” little family of three.

