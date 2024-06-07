Olivia Munn Reveals Why She Was Devastated Over Her Reconstructive Breast Surgery; Read

Olivia Munn talked candidly about the difficult emotions she experienced after learning she had breast cancer and going through two double mastectomy procedures followed by reconstructive procedures. Munn keeps being forthright about the circumstances surrounding her medical journey.

The Newsroom alum has been transparent about the highs and lows of her treatment and recuperation since disclosing her breast cancer diagnosis to the public in March. This includes her complex emotions over her double mastectomy and the reconstructive operations that followed.

Olivia Munn's emotional journey with breast surgery

On the June 4 episode of the SheMD podcast, Olivia discussed her experience with expanders, a medical device used to allow breasts to heal after surgery before implants are placed. She candidly shared that she sobbed when she first saw her breasts a week after the procedure.

She further described a deeply emotional moment when she was alone in her bathroom and looked at herself, bursting into tears like never before. She expressed feeling profoundly upset and disoriented, unsure of her identity in that vulnerable moment.

The 43-year-old, who is married to John Mulaney and has a 2-year-old son named Malcolm, disclosed that she would need a larger implant to cover the skin because her surgeons had to remove a significant amount of her breast tissue.

Olivia responded, "I am here," emphasizing that she did not wish to have large breasts. She made it clear that her primary concern was being alive and present for her child. Olivia admitted to initially wanting to keep her condition private, hoping that people would either forget, be unaware, or assume she had undergone a breast augmentation rather than knowing she had cancer.

Even though Olivia was staring into the mirror and still had the expanders on, one of her worries was that she "didn't know how" she would be able to put on clothes again.

She pondered over the realization that she would never be able to wear so many items. She described it as though tape, paper, and Tupperware had been used after someone had removed her breasts. She acknowledged that the results of the implants were "much better," but she also acknowledged that there were still sporadic issues.

In talking about her healing process, she mentioned that one of the reasons she grew her hair out was to be able to hide the scars. She explained that she felt comfortable hiding the size of the implant in this manner and speculated that she might eventually become accustomed to it.

Munn's heartfelt recovery journey

Olivia has previously opened up about the challenges she faced following her surgery, which included a double mastectomy, a lymph node dissection, and a procedure to reposition her nipple.

In April, Olivia shared on her Instagram Story, "This moment was last summer when I had already had three surgeries and recovery—mentally and physically—was pretty rough." She posted a video of herself and her son Malcolm playing in a kiddie pool, highlighting the joy he brought her during a difficult time.

Fortunately, her young son was there to lift her spirits. Olivia revealed that the video was taken during the summer of the previous year, after she had undergone three surgeries and was in the midst of recovery. She expressed gratitude for her child's presence, which provided her with much-needed cheer.

Reflecting on these moments, she said, "The smallest, silliest moments like this lifted me up every single time," underscoring the significant positive impact Malcolm had on her well-being during her recovery period.

