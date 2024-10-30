‘Todd Phillips Is The Joker’: Quentin Tarintino Shares His Thoughts On Joker: Folie à Deux

Quentin Tarintino only has praises when it comes to Todd Phillips’ latest entry, Joker: Folie à Deux. The highly acclaimed filmmaker recently made an appearance on The Bret Easton Ellis podcast and let out all that he had within him after watching the 2019 film’s sequel.

"Todd Phillips is the Joker. Un film de Joker, all right, is what it is. He is the Joker," the Pulp Fiction filmmaker stated on the podcast.

He further continued that Phillips has spent the studio's money just like the Joker spends it, also stating, “Then his big surprise gift—ha, ha!—the jack-in-the-box, when he offers you his hand for a handshake and you get a buzzer with 10,000 volts shooting you, is the comic book geeks."

Tarintino stressed that the movie was intentionally made in such a way that it makes the audience, the superhero fanatics, and even the studio angry.

"He’s saying 'f*** you' to the movie audience. He’s saying 'f*** you' to Hollywood. He’s saying 'f*** you' to everybody who owns any stock at DC and Warner Brothers," the director of Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood stated.

Opening up in the podcast, the filmmaker mentioned that he at first did not expect to enjoy the movie as much as he did.

Talking about the first entry, Tarintino stated that the movie was all about the talk show scene, calling it one of the best, made in the last “20 years” and “this century.”

He recalled that watching the scene in a crowded theatre felt even more epic.

Tarintino, however, stressed that before the talk show scene, he did not get much attached to the movie.

Thinking if “stories like Taxi Driver have to be regurgitated” to those who love comic book movies, Quentin Tarintino also thought Joaquin Phoenix’s performance in the first movie was not that great. However, the director stated that watching him in Folie à Deux literally blew away his head.

Although Tarintino thought that Phoenix’s performance was an Oscar-winning delivery, he even thought Leonardo DiCaprio should have won the Academy Award.

Meanwhile, coming back to Folie à Deux, the Kill Bill director then even praised the unusual use of music throughout its run, stating that these numbers hooked him to the screen.

The filmmaker even praised the voice of Phoenix's vocal performance, stating the actor “pulled it out.”

Joker: Folie à Deux also stars Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in the recently released film, which was out on October 2, 2024.

