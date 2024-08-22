‘One Of My Favorite': Channing Tatum And Zoe Kravitz Pick Their Best Movie Of Each Other

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz, the new Hollywood power couple, have been making headlines with their latest venture, Blink Twice. As they settled into the plush chairs on Complex's GOAT Talk show, the air buzzed with anticipation.

There was one burning question: What roles do they consider each other’s "GOAT" (greatest of all time)? Kravitz didn’t waste any time in answering. For her it’s the role of Slater King which Tatum plays in their upcoming film- Blink Twice.

But what about Channing Tatum? Does he think that his role in Blink Twice is his best? Not quite. Risking upsetting his lady love, the actor confessed that for him it’s This Is the End, where he hilariously portrayed himself in Seth Rogen's apocalyptic comedy.

The playful banter continued between the two, and Kravitz had a question to ask Tatum this time- what is his favorite role of hers? His answer was both heartfelt and surprising- High Fidelity. But why? According to the Deadpool and Wolverine actor, the show “captured the essence of you.”

He also tipped his hat to one of her most famous roles - as Catwoman in The Batman. But the star was adamant that it was High Fidelity that brought out the best in her.

Their new film may push both to new heights of fame and also further cement their reputations as reliable actors. Blink Twice is a gripping psychological thriller with Tatum as billionaire Slater King, orchestrating a mysterious gathering on his secluded island.

Initial reviews from film critics have been full of praise and now it remains to be seen how audiences embrace it. By now everyone knows that Kravitz and Tatum’s chemistry isn't confined to the silver screen. During the interview, their chemistry was evident, and their banter hinted at a rare familiarity unseen between co-stars.

They met during filming and stepped out publicly as a couple in 2021. Their engagement, confirmed by PEOPLE in October 2023, was sealed with a knowing glance at Kravitz's ring during their GOAT Talk appearance.

Tatum even slyly referenced the ring and said, "That's the best gift you've ever received." Zoe Kravitz's response? A laugh, a nod, and a love story that transcends roles and scripts. Blink Twice is in theaters on August 23, 2024.

