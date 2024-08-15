‘For A Long Time…’: Zoe Kravitz Opens Up On If She Would Want To Have Kids With Fiancé Channing Tatum

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum are all set for their upcoming movie release, Blink Twice. Apart from having a professional relationship, the duo has also been dating each other for a while. The couple made their relationship public in October 2023 when the actor put a ring on Kravitz’s finger.

While talking to Esquire, the director of the film revealed that, currently, she is not looking into having kids with Tatum. Before getting together with the Big Little Lies actress, the actor was married to his Step Up co-star, Jenna Dewan. The exes share an 11-year-old daughter.

In conversation with the media portal, the actress-director shared that she is not sure about having children. Kravitz revealed to the outlet, "For a long time, I felt like there was something wrong with me.”

She said, "I was waiting for this light to go off in my head, and it never did. When you're younger, you're like, 'Well, I can't have kids. I'm too young! It'd be crazy.’” "I had to actually look at, 'What do I want?'" the debutant filmmaker stated.

Moreover, the High Fidelity star said that during the course of her first marriage to Karl Glusman in 2019, the actress had made up her mind not to have kids. Kravitz also confessed that her decision made her want to hang out with friends who would respect her mindset.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Zoe Kravitz Opens Up About Her Directorial Debut Blink Twice; Says She Wanted Story To Be ‘Honest And Entertaining'

The Divergent alum claimed, "For a lot of people that have children, it is this giant, life-changing event, and I do think there is a certain amount of focus and respect that they should get from their community.”

She continued, "There's a lot of pressure on women to have children, and there's a feeling that if you don't, you don't have a purpose here. But in this movie, it feels like I gave birth.” Kravitz will be making her debut as a director with Blink Twice.

The movie will revolve around Tatum’s character, Slater King, who seems very welcoming at first but has twisted plans. According to the synopsis of the film, “When tech billionaire Slater King meets cocktail waitress Frida at his fundraising gala, he invites her to join him and his friends for a dream vacation on his private island.”

Twist enters the story when “Wild nights soon blend into sun-soaked days, but when strange things start to happen, Frida must uncover the truth if she hopes to make it out alive.”

Advertisement

Blink Twice will hit theaters on August 23.

ALSO READ: Blink Twice TRAILER: Channing Tatum Turns Into Mysterious Billionaire In Fiancé Zoë Kravitz's Directorial Debut