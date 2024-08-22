Deadpool & Wolverine Nearly Included X-Men’s Bizarre Villain Mojo And His X-Babies

Deadpool & Wolverine, the third film of the Deadpool franchise is breaking box office records and has already minted over one billion dollars. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman return as their titular characters Wade Wilson aka Deadpool and Logan aka Wolverine. The movie really proved that Deadpool is Marvel Jesus as it saved the MCU from the back-to-back losses.

Deadpool & Wolverine brought in a lot of surprise cameos, ranging from old MCU characters to new ones, including Electra, Blade, X-23, Gambit, Johnny Storm, and others. Along with them, the movie featured a bunch of Deadpool and Wolverine variants. However, there were ideas to include one of the most popular X-Men villains Mojo, and his X-babies. Now, recently, Marvel Studios' visual development boss Andy Park shared the film art concept series.

Andy Park took to his Instagram handle and shared an X-baby Wolverine’s concept art. In the picture, a young and angry baby Wolverine can be seen posing. Sharing the concept art series, Andy wrote in the caption, "DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE film concept art series: X-Baby Wolverine! This is not in the film, but how fun would it have been to see this Mojo X-Baby come to life? I was huge fan of what @chrisclearmountain & @arthuradamsart did in those Uncanny X-Men annuals. This piece (& more) will also be included in the upcoming The Art of Deadpool and Wolverine."

Deadpool & Wolverine saw Jennifer Garner, Wesley Spines, and Chris Evans reprise their roles as Electra, Blade, and Johnny Storm. Earlier this year, in an interview Snipes talked about how everything was on the table about cameos but he never he would get a chance at that. He said, "I did not think it was possible. I didn't think we would be able to pull it off.”

Wesley Snipes further continued, “I didn't think that Marvel was into it, Disney was into it – also because they had Mahershala [Ali] cast for the next upcoming version of it ... I thought it didn't make sense to me, but [when] you get a call from Ryan Reynolds out of the blue after 20 years, you go, 'Okay, I got to take this call. Let's see what this is about.'" He then explained how Ryan Reynolds told him the idea and said, "He told me the idea... They said 'yes' and 'it's a go.' 'If you're in, we're in.' Here we are."

Shawn Levy’s directorial featured a stellar star cast apart from the surprising cameos. While Ryan and Hugh played their OG characters, Matthew Macfadyen plays Paradox, Emma Corrin is seen as Cassandra Nova, Morena Baccarin returned as Vanessa Carlysle, and others were seen in different pivotal roles.

Deadpool & Wolverine is still running and ruling the theatres. Let us know your thoughts about how it would have been if they included characters like X-Babies and Mojo.

