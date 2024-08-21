What Is Channing Tatum's Eras Tour Charity Project About? 'Dad Swift' Explained

Channing Tatum is clearly the biggest Swiftie. Recently, he attended one of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concerts with his fiancé, Zoë Kravitz, and served a couple of goals. They were seen enjoying Taylor’s songs, rocking their heads, singing at the top of their lungs, and grooving to her beats. Channing has recently shared a few glimpses from Eras Tour, and his fans are swooning over the couple’s sweet moments from the concert.

However, that’s not it. Channing proved his devotion to Taylor Swift by posing with a few guitar picks that were gifted by Taylor’s father Scott Swift. Along with them, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor sort of hinted at planning an auction with Swift’s items for his charity project.

Recently, he took to his X (Twitter) handle and shared a video where Kravitz can be seen grooving to the music of Taylor Swift’s songs, and Channing enjoying a moment with Scott Swift. He captioned the post hilariously. Tatum wrote, “Date night with TSwift. The love is real and @taylorswift13 is an absolute force! Ha and got some guitar picks I’m gonna sell for charity from big daddy Swift himself. Legend he is. #swiftiesforever #tstheerastour.”

Channing and Zoë are definitely becoming fan’s favorite couple. Their adorable affection for each other is buzzing all over the social media platforms. The internet users are going gaga over their love for Taylor Swift and their playful nature around each other. They have even flooded their comment section by calling them a ‘cute couple’. Some even asked him about the charity project too. One of them wrote, “That is so nice of you to do that for charity! Have you decided on what charity?”

Channing Tatum is totally smitten in love with Zoë Kravitz, and there’s no doubt about it. Ever since they paired up for the project Blink Twice, it has been a never-ending love story for them. Once in a conversation with Jimmy Fallon on his show, the Step Up actor recalled how their relationship blossomed since Blink Twice, and said, “It didn't feel any different. That was what brought us together and made us really feel like we're very connected on what we love about life, what we love about just things in general about being alive.”

They were first romantically linked in 2021 and after coming out in public with their relationship, they swiftly got engaged in 2023. Now, they are one of the power couples of Hollywood who have been winning the hearts of their fans by showing their love and support for each other.

Now, fans can’t wait to see what’s next for Channing and Kravitz. The actor is gearing up for his project Blink Twice. But let us know your thoughts about him being a big Taylor Swift fan. Did you have any idea about it?

