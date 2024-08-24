Only Murder in the Building Season 4: What Will The Plot Be About, Let's Find Out

The excitement is building as the release of Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building draws closer. Fans are very excited to see what’s in store for their beloved trio of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel. Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are still going to take us through this hilarious and endearing story.

With each season, the show has kept viewers on their toes, with the intriguing and intense plot. Are you wondering what will be the plot of Season 4? Then dive inside, and check out all the details we know about the plot of Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building.

The Season 3 finale shocked everybody with the tragic death of Jane Lynch’s character, Sazz Pataki. Sazz was shot and killed in Charles-Haden Savage’s apartment, setting up the central mystery for Season 4. The question now is: who was really the target? Was it Sazz, or was someone actually aiming for Charles? The trio—Charles, Oliver, and Mabel—are now on a mission to uncover the truth behind Sazz’s murder.

As they dig deeper into the mystery, the trio gets an unexpected opportunity to take their crime podcast to the big screen. Yes, that’s right—their podcast is being turned into a movie! The movie will feature famous actors playing them. Eugene Levy will play Charles, Zach Galifianakis will play Oliver, and Eva Longoria will play Mabel.

The group soon realizes that the dangers they faced in New York have followed them to the West Coast. To stay safe, they decide to stay at Charles’ sister’s house in Long Island.

One of the key factors, which have made the show a full success is the chemistry between Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. Their comedic timing and on-screen rapport have made the series a hit with audiences. The show’s creator, John Hoffman also praised the trio noting that their unexpected comedic alchemy is a surprise.

Season 4 will see the return of some fan-favorite characters and the introduction of new faces. Along with Levy, Galifianakis, and Longoria, viewers will see Richard Kind, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Najiani, and Molly Shannon. Meryl Streep and Da’Vine Joy Randolph will also return as their characters. Even though Jane Lynch’s character, Sazz died, she will appear in flashbacks throughout the season, so her character will still be part of the story.

The first episode of Only Murders in the Building Season 4 will be available for streaming on Hulu starting August 27, 2024. Episodes will be released weekly. So mark your calendars and savor the suspense with your friends and family.

