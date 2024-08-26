Are Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Moving Out of Hollywood Following It Ends With Us Drama? Rumors Explained

With Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us dominating the box office, the American actor has been the center of controversies. From the much-hyped kissing scenes with Justin Baldoni in the romantic drama It Ends With Us to the rumors surrounding moving out from Hollywood and settling around Charlotte, a city in North Carolina.

Fans believe that the alleged step has been taken by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds following her major fallout with actor-turned-filmmaker Justin Baldoni.

The speculation has given birth to curiosity amongst the actor couples’ fans. According to a post by the famous social media paparazzi handle DeuxMoi, Ryan Reynolds and his better half Blake Lively are looking forward to shifting to Charlotte, located in North Carolina. Based on the viral social media post, the residents of Charlotte sent messages to the social media account with respect to the shifting of the celebrity couple.

A user from Charlotte even revealed the rumor indicating that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are buying a house there. The insider even confirmed that the actor couple has chosen a very wealthy private school for their kids. However, no official statement or social media posts by both Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been made with respect to their shifting rumors.

While the rumors of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively moving out of Hollywood have captured public interest, the evidence remains largely speculative. The drama surrounding It Ends With Us may have sparked these discussions, but it's important to remember that Hollywood stars often face similar challenges without necessarily uprooting their lives.

Instead, it seems more likely that Reynolds and Lively are simply evolving in their careers and personal lives.

Whether that means spending more time at their New York home, taking on fewer acting roles, or exploring new business ventures, the couple appears to be prioritizing their family and well-being over the demands of Hollywood. For now, fans can rest assured that while they might see less of Reynolds and Lively on the big screen, the couple isn't disappearing anytime soon. They're just choosing to live life on their own terms.

However, fans are pointing at the Justin Baldoni angle for the out-of-the-box move of the actor couple. Meanwhile, the Five Feet Apart filmmaker is currently on vacation with his wife Emily Baldoni in Santa Barbara.

As reported by the reputed media outlet TMZ, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni went on to become the talk of the town after the release of It Ends With Us. Based on a piece of information provided by a source from the sets of It Ends With Us, the Gossip Girl star was not only body-shamed but also felt uncomfortable during a kissing scene.

During a scene where Justin Baldoni had to lift Blake Lively, the director straightaway inquired about her weight with the on-set trainer because he did not want to strain his back. Blake Lively found out about it later and felt uncomfortable after coming across Baldoni’s comment.

According to an insider from the sets of It Ends With Us, the mother of four felt that her co-star went on to extend the timing of the act while she was filming a kissing scene with her co-star Justin Baldoni. However, no rift has been reported directly by the actors during any interview or chat show.

