Oprah Winfrey Celebrates 71st Birthday With Reflection on Childhood and Life’s Miracles: 'Every Choice Defines the Greater Outcome'

Oprah Winfrey is celebrating her birthday in true Oprah fashion—by reflecting on her life and especially looking back on her childhood in rural Mississippi.

The iconic talk show host celebrated her 71st birthday on Wednesday, January 29, and marked the occasion on Instagram. In a lengthy post reflecting on her upbringing, Winfrey encouraged her followers to appreciate all that life has to offer.

“So grateful to celebrate another trip around the sun for me—the 71st,” she captioned the post. “It all started with two people, my father Vernon and mother Vernita. My first six years of life, I was raised by my grandmother, who gave me my life’s greatest gift. She taught me I was God’s child. ‘All things are possible,’ she would tell me, and I believed her.”

“Those early years in rural Mississippi didn’t seem so miraculous at the time,” she continued. “Now I know every breath, every choice defines the greater outcome. And I grew up loving trees and big skirts and books. I much later realized you don’t become what you want, not even your greatest desires. You become what you believe.”

Oprah expressed appreciation for being born a human and having a daily chance to grow and improve. She described it as a miracle.

The billionaire media mogul then went on to draw her followers’ attention to the giant book she struck a pose within the photo that accompanied the above-stated caption. The book, apparently, was Oprah’s birthday gift from her longtime friend Maria Shriver.

Shriver reportedly collected all the love letters Winfrey had received from friends and family over the years and had them calligraphed and leather-bound.

“My new favorite book to savor and cherish forever,” Winfrey said.

Her friends also took to Instagram to honor her, with Kerry Washington posting a photo of them with a confetti effect over it. “Happy Birthday to the QUEEN. Love you so much @oprah,” she wrote over the snap.

Holly Robinson Peete and her husband Rodney also posted for Winfrey, sharing a group picture of them with Barack and Michelle Obama from 2007.

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay wrote via Instagram, “Blessed and beautiful birthday to this light in the world. Happy 71st, dearest @oprah.”