Prince Harry Reveals His Christmas Holiday Plans Amid Rumors Of Royal Family Reunion

Prince Harry has recently revealed what his plans are for Christmas, in the shadow of the talk about a possible Royal family reunion. Despite the circulating rumors, the Duke of Sussex seems determined to focus on a cause he deeply cares about, rather than returning to the UK for the holiday season.

Though he has given hints of some of his Christmas plans, which have kindled hopes of a reunion with the Royal family, he may not be going to England at all. In his capacity as the Global Ambassador of Scotty's Little Soldiers, an organization that supports bereaved children of servicemen and women, Harry has the pleasure of presiding over a notable Christmas special event, which will be held virtually on December 10th, 2024.

As reported by The Express, the charity stated, "Prince Harry would like to jump on a call with as many of our members as possible to wish them all a Merry Christmas." The event’s goal is to make Christmas a little less tough for children who are spending the holiday without their families.

Harry will also entertain the audience by replying to pre-submitted questions that had already been sent in by the audience. He will also narrate various anecdotes of his own holidays and childhood experiences.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Prince Harry Steps Into Sports Broadcasting at Grey Cup Pre-Show, Promotes Invictus Games: 'Really Looking Forward'

The charitable organization included an invitation to join the conference in an email, where Harry is expected to greet the members and share his heartfelt Christmas wishes. He will let them know that he is always thinking of them during the holiday season, which can often be a challenging time.

The publication added in the email: "He appreciates that the festive season can be hard for our members and wants them to know he is thinking of them. This is your chance to get to know the Duke much better and find out what Christmas is like for a Prince!"

Only five selected participants will have the opportunity to converse directly with Prince Harry, while the rest will remain on mute due to the high volume of attendees.

ALSO READ: Could Meghan Markle’s Rumored Tell-All Memoir Stir Controversy Amid Kate Middleton And King Charles' Health Battles? Royal Expert Reveals