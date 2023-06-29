Oprah Winfrey’s Weight Loss Secrets to Lose over 40 Pounds

Oprah Winfrey's weight loss journey is all about keeping it real and natural. She's not into any fancy treatments or diet pills. Instead, she's all about healthy eating and regular exercise to achieve her goals. Being a billionaire, she could have taken the easy way out with treatments, but she did choose to stay natural. She even co-wrote a weight-loss book with her trusted trainer, emphasizing sustainable lifestyle changes. Oprah also believes in self-care for overall well-being. Let's see how Oprah Winfrey lost her weight and stays fit at the age of 69.

Who is Oprah Winfrey?

Oprah Winfrey is a famous American talk show presenter who hosted The Oprah Winfrey Show for 25 years. She was even termed the richest African-American of the 20th century. Oprah also had a significant impact on the 2008 presidential elections when she endorsed Barack Obama.

Over the years, she has won many Emmy Awards for her talk show and even won the prestigious ‘Presidential Medal of Freedom’. Apart from her achievements, her recent weight loss images have created a buzz in the media.

Oprah Winfrey Profile

Real Name - Oprah Gail Winfrey

Birthday - January 29, 1954

Age in 2023 - 69

Occupation - TV host, television producer, media tycoon, and author

Weight Before - 198 pounds (90 kg)

Weight Loss After - 153 pounds (69 kg)

Reduced Weight Loss- 45 pounds (20.5 kg)

Why did Oprah Winfrey Gain Weight?

Oprah Winfrey's weight has gone up and down over the years. She even revealed that she was at her heaviest in 1992 (108 kg). She gained weight because she was going through a tough time emotionally. Oprah had been in bad relationships and craved validation from others. So finding solace in shielding herself from the world's disapproval became her perfect coping mechanism. This made her gain weight.

But by 2005, she had worked hard to get down to a fit and healthy 73 kg. However, in 2009, she found herself back at 90 kg due to her thyroid issue and a busy schedule. It was then that she realized her problem was not just about weight, but about taking care of herself.

This realization led her to join the Weight Watchers program in 2015 which led to her weight loss.

How did Oprah Winfrey Weight Loss?

Weight Watchers (WW) was a part of Oprah Winfrey’s weight loss program. After trying countless diets, she finally shifted to a lifestyle change and found success with Weight Watchers. WW is a weight loss program that takes into account your individual nutrition needs. It calculates and keeps track of the right food choices for you based on factors like your weight, age, height, and activity level.

In a way it has given her the freedom she craves, allowing her to enjoy the foods she loves without feeling deprived. She now focuses more on mindful eating and finding satisfaction at the table, which led to a 45 lb weight loss. Now let's take a peek at Oprah Winfrey’s diet and exercise that she truly enjoys.

Oprah Winfrey’s Diet

Oprah keeps her daily calorie intake balanced with a mix of protein, healthy fats, and carbohydrates. In her 7-day food diary, she has shared some of her favorite meals. Let's glance at a sample one-day meal from Oprah's diary.

Breakfast - For breakfast, she enjoys a refreshing smoothie made with fruits, berries, and nuts (almonds). It is often mixed with orange juice, or yogurt for calcium ( 1 ). At times, she loves having an oatmeal bowl garnished with nuts, berries, and other fruits. Both nuts and berries are excellent options to promote cardiovascular health as well ( 2 ).

Snacks - Her morning snacks often include crispbread with peanut butter or pineapple apricot jam. Sometimes, she goes for scooped watermelon balls for an evening snack.

Lunch - At lunchtime, she opts for a nutritious sandwich made with Ezekiel bread, smoked turkey, pepper jack cheese, and grilled onions. She also adds sliced avocado, tomato, and lettuce to it. Typically, a sandwich with meat and veggies is a great choice to distribute nutrition wisely ( 3 ).

She often takes sugar-free iced tea along with her meal.

Dinner - To end the day, Oprah likes to have a cup of wild rice, with mixed vegetables sautéed in olive oil. It can be carrots, peas, broccoli, or any fresh veggies. She also likes to pair it with skinless, and boneless chicken breast cutlets.

Oprah doesn’t believe in cutting carbs for weight loss. Losing or gaining weight can differ from person to person, depending on their body type. Also, cutting down on carbs may most benefit people who have diabetes or insulin resistance ( 4 ).

In an old interview, Oprah revealed that she follows the healthy habit of not eating past 7:30 PM. It is also proven that consuming dinner (calories) late at night is linked to metabolic syndrome and obesity ( 5 ).

Oprah And Weight Loss Supplements?

Oprah advocates for the power of a natural diet and exercise when it comes to her weight loss journey. She explicitly stated that she does not endorse any weight loss gummy or weight loss pill. She went a step further and urged her fans to stay vigilant and avoid purchasing any of those weight loss products featuring her name or image.

Oprah Winfrey Workout Routine

Oprah Winfrey’s weight loss transition also included 6 days per week of exercise routine. Even amidst her busy schedule, she finds time for some physical activities. Her fitness program usually combines strength training with cardio workouts. Oprah's personal trainer Bob Greene even shared what her daily workouts look like.

Strength Training

Frequency: 4 or 5 times a week

Oprah defines the term ‘life-changing’ in 3 short words - ‘Resistance Flexibility training’. Resistance or strength training helps you build more muscle and boosts your metabolism, while also reducing fat ( 6 ).

Most of the days, she typically opts for 30 to 40 minutes of strength training. She often does it before her aerobic workout. At first, she starts with a 15-minute power walk as a warm-up then goes for strength training workouts. This includes

Squats

Leg extensions

Incline crunches

Chest presses

Lateral raises

Seated rows

Oprah usually ends her strength training with standing flies. According to trainer Bob Greene, this exercise is one of Oprah's favorites. It makes her feel powerful and strong.

Standing Flies (Chest)

Follow these procedures to perform standing flies for the chest:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand while you stand with your feet roughly shoulder-width apart.

Raise your arms out to the sides until they are parallel to the floor while slightly bending your elbows.

Maintain a small knee bend, engage your core, and keep your back straight for stability.

Return your arms slowly to the starting position while staying in complete control.

Repeat as many times as necessary.

Oprah uses 20 pounds and performs three sets of ten.

Cardiovascular Workouts

Cardio or aerobic exercises are proven to improve heart health ( 7 ). Oprah typically starts with cardio as a warm exercise.

Frequency: 6 mornings a week

She starts her mornings with 45 minutes of aerobic exercise, which includes activities like

Power walking on a graded treadmill

Elliptical exercise

Stair-stepping

Jogging

Rowing

Before dinner, she also manages to incorporate a 20-minute workout using one of the above exercises.

On a day without strength training, Oprah replaces her usual exercise routine with a 75-minute run. This typically happens once a week.

After every workout, Oprah made sure to give her whole body a good stretch. Stretching also makes you more flexible and enhances your athletic performance ( 8 ). Oprah gives a special focus on her legs, dedicating around 80% of her stretching time to them. Her trainer also mentioned that he tailored the workout specifically to her needs. So remember to do the same and listen to your own body's requirements while planning your workouts.

So, she's all about mindful eating and getting active with the help of trained professionals. This is how Oprah lost weight!

Oprah Winfrey’s Weight Loss Before And After Photos

Oprah before weight loss -

Oprah after weight loss -

Conclusion

Oprah Winfrey's weight loss journey has been a tremendous inspiration for women worldwide. Her transformation is proof that a good, mindful diet mixed with a consistent exercise regimen will always benefit anyone regardless of age. By focusing on sustainable habits rather than resorting to fad diets or weight loss products, Oprah achieved impressive results. She even took a stand against people advertising weight loss gummies with her name on them.

Oprah toned her body and shed a massive 45 pounds with the right lifestyle changes. Her approach serves as a reminder that long-term success lies in adopting a balanced lifestyle that nurtures both physical and mental well-being.