Outer Banks' Jonathan Daviss Opens Up About Finally Sharing a One-On-One Scene with Madelyn Cline After Nearly 5 Years on Show

Jonathan Daviss has reflected on his time working with Madelyn Cline on the set of Outer Banks following the release of Season 4 on Netflix. The actor, who plays Pope, will reprise his role, returning alongside the rest of the gang, including Chase Stokes, Rudy Pankow, and Madison Bailey.

In a conversation with People magazine, Daviss shared that after working with Cline for three seasons, his friendship with the actress has grown. However, he noted that he hadn't had any solo scenes with her in the past. Therefore, he was glad to finally have the opportunity to share the screen with Madelyn in one of the episodes from the latest season.

During an interview with the media outlet, Daviss explained that while the two often hang out off-camera, it was delightful to work with her on-screen as well.

"It was fun," Daviss elaborated. "Madelyn and I are so close; we hang out all the time, and we were literally talking about how we haven't done any duo scenes—just me and her—ever." He added, "So, I think we found a cool way to get them into that situation."

In the last episode of Season 4, Part 1, Pope and Cline’s character, Sarah Cameron, get trapped under a church as they dig deep to find a clue to Blackbeard’s treasure. This particular scene marks the first time the two actors have shared a scene with only the two of them in the frame.

Further in his conversation with the entertainment outlet, Daviss added, "It was so fun being with Maddie for that scene. Being able to show that we have a lot of chemistry just as friends, and playing off of each other was really easy and really fun because we've been working together for a long time."

He also revealed that in the final episode, he had to crawl through sewage pipes with the actress, along with dirt and rats. Daviss mentioned that while talking with Cline during the shoot, they realized that this was the first time they had filmed solo scenes together.

Meanwhile, the first part of Season 4 dropped on the streaming platform last week, and the remaining episodes will be released on November 7.

