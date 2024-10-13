Outer Banks Season 4: Will Sarah’s Relationship With Rafe Get Better? Actress Madelyn Cline Says THIS

The action-packed start of Outer Banks Season 4 Part 1 has left fans eagerly awaiting Part 2. The Pogues have transitioned from a quiet life to an exciting and adventurous one since the Elb Dorado event. In the first half of season 4, we see our favorite group of friends searching for Blackbeard's treasure in order to solve their financial problems. Without revealing too much, the season so far has been full of unexpected plot twists.

Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) 's bond with John B (Chase Stokes) is finally developing into a full-fledged relationship. However, her relationship with her brother Rafe (Drew Starkey) gets complicated in the wake of the tragic death of their father and patriarch, Ward Cameron (Charles Esten).

In a recent interview with Collider, Cline teased what’s in store for her and Rafe’s dynamic in the second half of the season. The siblings’ relationship is far from conventional and has had several awful moments. When asked whether there’s a chance of reconciliation, Cline said, “Forgiveness is tough.”

She admits that deep down, her character is warm toward Rafe because, ultimately, he’s her brother. "That's her family. She does see someone in there who is not all bad or hopes there is someone in there who isn't all bad," the actress added. Although her family situation is strained, she also loves her newfound family—JJ (Rudy Pankow), John B. (Stokes), and Kiara (Madison Bailey).

Advertisement

So far on the show, Cline and Stokes’ characters (Sarah and John B, respectively) have the most stable relationship. “Ours has been the longest-running, so I think it makes a lot of sense to see our relationship, at least by Season 4… We've been through so much,” the Vice Principals actress said.

When asked about her experience working with Stokes, Cline said it’s been amazing. because we care so deeply about these characters in this relationship…that's kind of what started it all,” she added.

Outer Banks season 4, part 1, is streaming on Netflix.