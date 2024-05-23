Outnumbered To Return On BBC For Christmas Special Episode With Original Cast Members; Here’s What We Know

The sitcom Outnumbered will make a return on the BBC for a Christmas special episode. The Corporation confirmed that the episode will include all the cast members from the series, including former child artists who are all grown up now. The episode of the show will be set against the backdrop of Pete and Sue Brockman’s downsized house, where they raised their kids in the series.

The makers of the show, Guy Jenkins and Andy Hamilton, will return to direct and write the Christmas special.

What will the episode of Outnumbered be about?

According to the BBC, the special episode will revolve around Pete and Sue, who plan to gather the family for the Christmas dinner, including their children and one grandchild. But will it be that easy to get the family together? The buses, hyenas, and neighbors will create obstacles for the family to have a peaceful dinner.

According to Hamilton, the episode will have the Brockman family become "older, but not necessarily wiser.” Meanwhile, Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner also gave out their statements on making a comeback as the iconic couple on TV. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Dennis said, "Pete and Sue have downsized. The children are no longer children, but I’m sure family life will prove to be just as chaotic as ever."

Advertisement

Skinner revealed, "I’m really looking forward to being reunited with my TV family. Working on this wonderful BBC comedy doesn’t feel like work and is one of the greatest joys for us all." Besides playing the married couple onscreen, Hugh and Claire made their offscreen relationship official.

The Christmas special episode was earlier supposed to be released in 2016, but it was too early for the makers to host a reunion.

ALSO READ: Did You Know Barbie Star Margot Robbie Paid Off Her Mom's Mortgage With Her Earnings? Read

Synopsis of Outnumbered Christmas special episode

According to the official synopsis, the Christmas Special episode will “follow the chaos in the downsized home of Pete and Sue Brockman, as they grapple with the challenges of parenting kids who are now adults, with their own lives to lead.”

It further states, “In a moment of adversity, Sue and Pete gather all their offspring (including one grandchild) to try and celebrate a traditional family Christmas. But fate, neighbors, hyenas, and bus replacement services get in their way.”

Outnumbered ran from 2007 until 2014 for five seasons on BBC.

ALSO READ: ‘You’re A legend, Charlie’: Train Pays Tribute To Founding Member And Bassist Following His Death At 58