‘You’re A legend, Charlie’: Train Pays Tribute To Founding Member And Bassist Following His Death At 58

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Following the death of popular bassist Charlie Colin at the age of 58, the band released a tribute. "When I met Charlie Colin, front left, I fell in love with him,” a statement shared via social media account reads.

“He was THE sweetest guy and what a handsome chap. Let’s make a band; that’s the only reasonable thing to do. His unique bass playing a beautiful guitar work helped get folks to notice us in SF and beyond. I’ll always have a warm place for him in my heart. I always tried to pull him closer but he had a vision of his own. You’re a legend, Charlie. Go charm the pants off those angels."

According to sources, Colin died after falling in the shower. The musician was house-sitting for a friend in Belgium when he slipped and fell, His mom confirmed the news and said that he was found five days prior when his friends came back from the trip.

A brief look at Charlie Colin's work

Colin was most notable for being a founding member of Train alongside fellow band members Pat Monahan, Rob Hotchkiss, Jimmy Stafford, and Scott Underwood. Moreover, Colin and Rob Hotchkiss met and became friends when they both were in the seventh grade but went to different colleges. Colin studied jazz composition guitar at the Berklee School of Music in Boston.

However, Train formed only in the year 1996, when Colin moved to Los Angeles and Hotchkiss asked him to get together. Then, due to alleged substance abuse issues, the bassist left the group in 2003.

More details on why Charlie Colin left the band

Charlie Colin previously spoke about his departure from the band during a 2023 interview, noting there were a lot of factors that led to him leaving the band.

“We never took a break. We drove our tour bus into the parking lot of the recording studio for our second and third record. In Philadelphia, we made our one-and-a-half record,” he recalled. “We just never stopped. It’s kind of one of those things where you feel like this is too good to be true. Most bands have a lifespan of a few years.”

After leaving the band, he performed for other bands, including Slipknot and Puddle of Mudd. He eventually reunited with Hotchkiss in Painbirds, which originated in 2015. Most recently, he collaborated with Stan Frazier, Joel, and Scott Owen to create The Side Deal in 2017. He left behind his children and kids.

