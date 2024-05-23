The first objective of Margot Robbie after starting to earn money as an actress was to clear off her mother's mortgage as she supported her in fulfilling the actress' dreams.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Barbie actress revealed that her mother provided for her by borrowing against her home. Robbie said, " The money from the house mortgage was given to me and I always knew, I would have to pay it back." Robbie wrote everything down and kept a note of every single dollar her mother spent on her. She said, "I still have the piece of paper and I have kept it. Everything I owed my mom, I had written down."

Margot Robbie's steady work ethic pays off as earnings grow

Barbie was a smash hit at the box office and Robbie reportedly earned $1.25 for playing the lead. Although Robbie had earlier appeared in 2013's Wolf of Wall Street but did not achieve as much success as she did with Barbie.

However, nothing deterred Robbie! She remained focused on her goals and kept working consistently. She kept on growing her income and one fine day she was able to make enough money and was able to pay off the entire mortgage. She said, "Mom, don't even worry about that mortgage anymore. It doesn't exist anymore."

How did Margot Robbie show family appreciation?

For Margot Robbie the decision to take care of her mother was a top priority and an easy one. She honestly believed that anyone in her position must have done that for her mother.

Robbie has appeared in dozens of films and the 33-year-old actor rose to fame with two Academy Award nominations.

Other actors also gave back to their families after being successful with Hollywood earnings. Another Aussie Chris Hemsworth is known to clear off his father's debts. Micheal B. Jordan bought a mansion and shared it with his parents.

But for Robbie, it was a dream as a kid to buy her mom and dad a house, as revealed in a 2018 interview. She said, "It was a bucket list thing for me!”

