Owen Hendricks Returns in The Recruit Season 2: Check Release Time and More Details

The wait is finally over! After a long delay due to the writers' and actors' strikes, The Recruit season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on January 30, 2025.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Noah Centineo to return as CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks. The second season promises even more thrilling spy action and plenty of messy situations for Owen to handle.

Season 2 of The Recruit will drop on Netflix on Thursday, January 30. In the United States, all six episodes will be available to stream starting at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET).

While it’s late for those on the East Coast, fans might prefer to watch the entire season in one go, saving it for the weekend or starting on Friday night.

International viewers will have a more reasonable time to tune in. In the UK, episodes will be available in the morning, and other countries can enjoy the show in the evening, with Hawaii getting it during primetime.

In season 1, Owen Hendricks found himself caught up in a dangerous case involving CIA graymail, where Max Meladze, played by Laura Haddock, used Owen’s naiveté to escape prison.

The season ended with a shocking twist: Max was shot dead by Karolina, her daughter, played by Maddie Hasson. Season 2 picks up with Owen facing a new mission in South Korea, where he teams up with Jang Ku (Teo Yoo).

As expected, Owen gets into life-or-death situations while trying to save the day, but the new season will also focus on threats from within the Agency.

The Recruit season 2 will take Owen to South Korea, where he’s thrust into an espionage situation that could threaten his life.

The bigger surprise, though, might come from inside the CIA. As Owen navigates these high-stakes missions, his past, including the aftermath of Max’s death, will continue to influence his present choices.

Season 2 of The Recruit is shorter than season 1, with only six episodes. While it’s unfortunate that the season is shorter, the action-packed plot promises to make up for it.

As the storyline unfolds, Owen will need to handle new challenges and unexpected twists, all while dealing with the shadows of his past. Fans are eagerly awaiting what’s next for Owen and how his journey will evolve in this new season.

