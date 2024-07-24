Paramount Drops Transformers One Poster Ahead Of San Diego Comic Con; See HERE

Paramount Studios dropped the first poster for Transformers One on Wednesday, before the initiation of the San Diego Comic Con on July 25th. The movie will be promoted at the event before its release in cinemas on September 20. The sci-fi action film is directed by Josh Cooley and stars Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, and Keegan Michael Key as the leads. The film was produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura.

On Tuesday, Paramount Studios held a special screening for the fans, following the unraveling of the poster on Wednesday. The studios also provided the first look into the BTS of the film to the fans at the special show.

What will Transformers One be about?

Transformers One hails from the franchise led by Paramount Studios, where the first sci-fi film was dropped in 2007. The upcoming movie will revolve around the brothers, Orion Pax and D-16, who will transform into sworn enemies of each other. According to the logline, “Brothers-in-arms Orion Pax and D-16 become sworn enemies, Optimus Prime and Megatron.”

As for the cast members, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hmm will be lending their voices to the characters of the film, alongside Chris Hemsworth. Moreover, the producers, Steven Spielberg, Zev Foreman, Olivier Dumont, Bradley J. Fischer, B.J. Farmer, and Matt Quigg. Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian, and Aaron Dem have come on board.

The poster of the film adds to the excitement of the fans by adding various colors and capturing the difference between the two transformers. The line on the first look reads, “Discover the origin behind the rivalry.”

What can fans expect from the 2024 Transformers movie?

The 2024 edition of the Transformers movie will be quite different from the previous other installments. The first difference that will be taking place in the project is that in Transformers One, the movie will not be based against the backdrop of the Earth. The significance of Earth in the previous movies of the franchise has been quite the trend, which will be broken with the release of the upcoming film.

Another prospect that would be different in the Hemsworth starrer, no human characters will be seen throughout the movie, unlike in the previous sci-fi/action films of the series.

The fans are excited to witness the magic of Transformers One unravel on the big screens.

