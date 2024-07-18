Paris Hilton And Nicole Richie Amaze Fans With Reunion Selfie Ahead Of The Simple Life Reboot

The Simple Life was a show that aired in the 2000s and grabbed the attention of every teen. Now coming forward with a new and great adventure, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie who were the two leads of the show, have amazed fans by sharing a selfie.

Fans will be excited to know that one of the most acclaimed shows is now getting rebooted on Peacock.

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie share a selfie

Recently, when The Simple Life reboot was announced, the series' fans had gone bewildered. Keeping their followers updated, the two leads of the show, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie have now shared a reunion selfie.

Taking to social media the actresses again created hype amongst their followers, who were already excited to see their new adventure.

On Wednesday, July 17, both Hilton and Richie shared a few selfies. While the two have been currently filming for their reboot series, Hilton along with her costar took to Instagram and uploaded the captured moment that they had shared together.

In the caption of her post, the House of Wax actress stated, “Ready for another iconic adventure with this Legend” referring to Richie.

Meanwhile, the Candidly Nicole star wrote, “Up Next.. Sill & Bill.” Her caption even had a few lipstick mark emojis.

In her uploaded picture, Nicole Richie shared a selfie where she was seen having a cute smirk, while Paris Hilton was seen smiling a bit broadly.

Advertisement

In The Hottie and the Nottie actress’s shared post, she was seen looking in the mirror while posing next to Nicole Richie who seemed to be looking in the camera.

Hilton wore a black dress with a brown leather belt, while Richie was seen wearing a stylish bandeau top that she paired with blue jeans.

Paris Hilton even shared the post on her Instagram stories and wrote that she feels excited about the duo’s new adventure.

About the Simple Life

Back in March this year, TMZ first reported that both Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie were reuniting on TV for the reboot of the highly anticipated series.

The grand piece of news comes almost 16 years after the original series was concluded.

The rumors first sparked on May 8, when Richie posted a collage of photos of herself and Hilton on her Instagram handle.

ALSO READ: ‘London Is in London’: Paris Hilton’s Baby Makes Debut In Namesake City: DEETS