‘London Is in London’: Paris Hilton’s Baby Makes Debut In Namesake City: DEETS

Life usually offers unexpected full-circle moments, as experienced by the renowned star Paris Hilton. On July 7, the media personality and socialite shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, capturing her nearly 8-month-old daughter, London Marilyn, visiting the city of London for the very first time—the city after which she was named.

In the clip, the little bundle of joy is lying on a bed, wearing a colorful playsuit. "London is in London!" the star declared in the sweet video, as she gave her daughter lots of kisses.

Furthermore, Mrs. Hilton is overjoyed as she expresses how happy and blessed she feels to visit her most cherished city. "I’ve spent every summer at this hotel since I was a baby, and now I get to share this special family tradition with my daughter, London," she wrote. "Named after my favorite city in the world."

Paris Hilton on why she chose to name her daughter after the city of London

Previously, in April 2023, Hilton used her iHeartRadio podcast to open up about her and her husband’s choice to finally share family photos online following the birth of their second child, as well as reveal how she came up with her name.

“I chose London as her name because it's one of my favorite cities in the world. And ever since I was a little girl, I just always dreamed of having a little daughter named London,” she added. Further, she also expressed that she thought how Paris and London (both their names together) sound fancy.

In addition, fans also asked about London’s middle name, Marilyn, and the then-newbie mother was happy to explain the inspiration. She recalled in a moment of nostalgia that she wanted to honor her grandmother, Marilyn, and hence chose to keep it.

More on Paris Hilton's family life

Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their daughter, London, in November 2023. They also share a 17-month-old son, Phoenix Barron, who was born in January 2023. As a mother of two, Hilton frequently posts wholesome and sweet pictures of her children on her social media channels. These snaps receive numerous comments and likes, owing to her large fan following.

Paris Hilton previously told People that she had known her husband, Carter Reum, for about 15 years as they were family friends. Hilton first met Reum in her twenties but was living a busy life at that time and was not ready to settle down. In 2019, Reum's sister, Halle Hammond, invited them both over for Thanksgiving, leading to their reconnection.

