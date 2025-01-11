Paris Hilton Launches Fund Through Her Nonprofit 11:11 Media; Details Inside

While the USA is facing one of the most devastating catastrophes, many celebrities have come forward, being united to help those in need. One of these many well-known personalities is Paris Hilton, who recently announced that she is coming up with an emergency fund.

The highly acclaimed businesswoman took to social media to make announcements and express how distressed she feels following the current saddening news about people fleeing their properties as their homes burn.

On January 10, 2025, Paris Hilton shared her heartfelt feelings on Instagram, stating that her thoughts are with everyone who was affected by the continually raging wildfire in LA.

Further mentioning that she had lost her Malibu home, the actress then continued that she is praying for “the countless families who have lost so much more—their homes, cherished keepsakes, the communities they loved, and their sense of stability."

Ahead in her social media post, expressing herself, Hilton mentioned that being a mother, she can’t simply imagine the fear of a parent, of not finding a safe place for their babies out there during these harsh times.

“I’m launching an emergency fund through my nonprofit, 11:11 Media Impact, to support displaced families with young children,” the celebrity continued.

Further adding, Paris Hilton also mentioned that she would be initiating her fund with a personal contribution of $100,000. The actress from House of Wax then went on to state that additionally she will grow this fund with $100,000 more.

