'Sequin Inside the Skin': Paris Hilton Gives a Glimpse of the Hard Work Behind Filming the Music Video for Her New Single BBA

Paris Hilton, 43, kept it real with her fans by sharing a behind-the-scenes video of herself with a wounded knee. She candidly showed how she, along with the people around her, handled the situation.

Hilton posted the video on Monday, September 2, revealing that a sequin from her outfit had gone into the wound on her knee. She initially thought that it might have been a piece of glass, but someone pointed out that it was actually a sequin. Realizing this, the DJ remarked, “It’s a sequin inside of the skin.” Despite the injury, she took it like a champ and seemingly continued with the rest of the shoot.

A person in the background suggested that in the close-up shot, they could cover the wound with a bandage and makeup. Hilton responded by saying that she could hide her knee.

The reality TV star jokingly captioned the post with, “I guess glitter really does run in my veins. Can’t wait for you to see all this hard work come to life in the #BBA music video on Friday!” In the video, the 43-year-old wittily stated that she had put “blood, sweat, fire and tears” into that video.

The socialite recently sparked concern over her 19-month-old son, Phoenix, after sharing a glimpse of their outing on TikTok. In the video, the little one can be seen exploring a Sunreef catamaran and looking content on the boat.

However, many people noticed that he wasn't wearing a life jacket, and fans expressed their concerns. One person commented, “My anxiety not seeing him in a life jacket! Can never be too safe on the water!"

Hilton addressed these concerns on August 29, mentioning that she and her husband, Carter Reum, were closely monitoring their son’s behavior during the outing.

She thanked everyone for their care and advice and wrote that the boat was huge, adding, “We were following him around everywhere & watching like hawks. My babies are my world."

Along with Phoenix, she also shares a nine-month-old daughter with Carter, who they have named London. The 32-year-old is known to keep her fans updated with her and her family on social media, may that be about any celebration or their getaway together.

