'We're Not Going To End Up Together': Is Kyle Richards Giving Ultimatum To Husband Mauricio Umansky?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame Kyle Richards cautions her partner, Mauricio Umansky, about leaving him in the preview of the upcoming episode. The star is seen having a conversation with her fellow mate, Dorit Kempsley.

The 13th show has been revolving around Richards' marital life ever since its premiere. In the upcoming episode, she and Dorit Kemsley will have a conversation where the former reveals her unhappiness with her bond with her partner. Richards states about Umansky, "If there's no effort, we're not going to end up together."

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's marriage hit a rough patch

The RHOBH star shares her disputes with her husband, who allegedly focuses more on his real estate business than on her. While talking to Kempley, Richards states that "he has to say yes to more things because the agency is expanding so much. So I'm like, If we're having an issue, why can't you give that energy that you give to the company?"

The teaser of the episode shows Richards clearly expressing her insecurities and expectations of her beau. She and Umansky divorced after 27 years of marriage in 2023. However, the two have been staying under the same roof with their three children.

Kyle and Mauricio's personal lives

Apart from the tiff in the duo's personal lives, the reports suggest that the two have already started seeing other people. Each of the different parties was identified with their new partners. Kyle has been spotted at events with Morgan Wade, while Mauricio was also seen partying with other women.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky married each other in 1996 and struggled together through the early days of their wedding. Soon, the two welcomed their three daughters and were bonded for 27 years before it all came crashing down in 2023. The news of the duo's separation soon spread like a fire. The actress described their divorce as "hard, painful and scary."

On the emotional front, Kyle Richards revealed, "I do feel like my entire identity is being a wife and a mom. That's been really hard to wrap my head around. I have four daughters, and they are my best friends, but he's also my friend, and I do love him very much, and that's also hard. If it were one of those situations where you're like, 'Oh, I can't stand this guy,' this would be so easy for me. It would be very easy. I can guarantee you that I do not want to be in this position. I never wanted to be in this position. I thought I knew where I would be until the day I died, so that's a lot to process," during an interview.