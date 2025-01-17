Patricia Arquette Talks About Late Lost Highway Director David Lynch; ‘There’s Nobody Like Him’

The passing of David Lynch has shocked the Hollywood industry and its biggest names. One of these celebrities is Patricia Arquette, who recently shared her thoughts on the late filmmaker.

Recalling her experience at a highly acclaimed film festival, the Escape at Dannemora actress spoke about the director she had previously worked with. “I was just at the Marrakech Film Festival, and the woman who ran it, Melita [Toscan du Plantier], she loves David, and they’re good friends,” Patricia Arquette said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. It was during this appearance that she learned of his passing, just hours after the director's death.

The Little Nicky actress went on to add that she and her group had been discussing David Lynch , prompting her to call her friend Balthazar and tell him, “We gotta go see David.”

While mentioning that she tried to leave a message for Lynch, the A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors actress also shared that she had a strong feeling she needed to meet with the director.

“David was really incredible. There’s nobody like him,” Patricia Arquette added.

For those who may not know, Patricia Arquette and David Lynch collaborated on the 1997 neo-noir thriller Lost Highway. In the film, Arquette portrayed two distinct roles, with Balthazar Getty also being part of the cast.

The first role Arquette played was that of a woman in a story about a jazz musician, portrayed by Bill Pullman, who is accused of murdering his wife. Her second role was in another storyline within the same film, involving a young mechanic who becomes entangled in a web of deceit between a femme fatale and her gangster boyfriend.

Advertisement

David Lynch passed away at the age of 78 on January 15, 2025. The shocking news was announced by his family on Facebook. Lynch had been diagnosed with emphysema after years of smoking.

ALSO READ: David Lynch, The Legendary Oscar Nominated Director Of Twin Peaks, Elephant Man And More Passes Away At 78