Peacock Cancels Horror Thriller Teacup After One Season; Here's What We Know

Peacock has canceled the horror thriller series Teacup after just one season, according to Variety. The show, based on Robert McCammon’s novel Stinger, was picked up as a straight-to-series order in 2022 and premiered in October 2024.

Teacup followed a group of people in rural Georgia who banded together to face a mysterious threat. The series explored themes of survival and unity in the face of an unknown danger.

The lead cast included Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman, Chaske Spencer, Kathy Baker, Boris McGiver, Caleb Dolden, Emilie Bierre, and Luciano Leroux. The ensemble brought a mix of established stars and up-and-coming actors to the screen, aiming to appeal to a broad audience.

The series boasted an experienced creative team. Ian McCulloch served as the writer and executive producer, with James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett as executive producers through Atomic Monster.

Additional executive producers included Francisca X. Hu, Kevin Tancharoen, and Robert McCammon, the author of the original novel.

E.L. Katz directed and executive produced the first two episodes, while Tancharoen directed the final two. Universal Content Productions (UCP) handled production.

Teacup received a 70% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, suggesting a mixed response. Variety’s Aramide Tinubu described the series as having “a fascinating and frightful narrative before descending into science-fiction madness that fails to stick to the landing.”

While Peacock does not share viewership data, the show did not make it to Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming charts, raising questions about its audience reach. Despite its solid critical reception, the lack of significant buzz may have contributed to its cancellation.

Although Teacup is ending, Atomic Monster, the production company behind the show, continues its partnership with Peacock.

The company is currently working on an untitled espionage drama starring Simu Liu, best known for his breakout role in Shang-Chi. This new series, greenlit in February 2024, is currently in production.

