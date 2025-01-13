What to Watch on Peacock: 6 Best Thriller Movies to Catch in January 2025

Explore All Fashion Categories

Shriya Saran leaves us awestruck redefining the vacation look with her two classy white and brown bikinis

Tamannaah Bhatia takes maximalist fashion to new heights in this stunning red gharchola ensemble by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor’s Sabyasachi red ethnic picks are true masterpieces, perfect for every new bride

Malaika Arora's green tassel saree is a one-of-a-kind ensemble, making it an ideal choice for bridesmaids this season

Anushka Sharma is just out here keeping it chill in her leopard print jeans styled with the basic black t-shirt and no-makeup look

Ananya Panday exudes ethnic glam in Rimple & Harpreet’s earthly gold suzani lehenga and custom black blouse

Sara Ali Khan repeats Rs 1,15,000 Dior poncho at Mumbai airport; styles it EXACTLY with thigh-high suede boots like her 2021 look

Top 7 formal sarees for your next interview inspired by Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and more

Mira Kapoor’s Rs 46,200 metal-studded dress proves you can never go wrong with black