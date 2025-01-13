What to Watch on Peacock: 6 Best Thriller Movies to Catch in January 2025
Peacock has got you covered for the month of January. If you are a big-time thriller fan, here are the 6 best movies that fall into your favorite genre.
While Peacock offers a wide variety of content, the streamer has you covered with some of the most mind-blowing thriller movies of all time. To help you navigate through the options, we’ve compiled a list of the 6 best films that fall into this thrilling genre.
From Twisters, released just last year, to some age-old classic entries, here’s a list of the 6 best thriller movies available on Peacock:
Twisters (2024)
If you loved the 1996 film that showcased a horrifying journey, this sequel, Twisters, will blow you away—just like that cow in the background. This survival thriller stars Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Anthony Ramos. The cutting-edge modern effects make this movie even more spectacular, complemented by a brilliant storyline.
The Boondock Saints (1999)
A crime thriller at its best, this movie hails straight from the 90s and undoubtedly deserves its status as a cult classic. Depicting the story of two Irish brothers, The Boondock Saints delves deep into the lives of vigilantes.
Before the Devil Knows You're Dead (2007)
Another crime thriller with a pitch-dark theme, Before the Devil Knows You're Dead is a masterful outing by the great Sidney Lumet, featuring some truly gritty and intense scenes.
Last Night in Soho (2021)
Are you ready to have your mind blown and your jaw drop? This horror-thriller will deliver exactly that. Directed by the brilliant Edgar Wright, it needs no further introduction.
Conclave (2024)
One of the best movies to come out last year, this thriller-drama keeps your pulse racing and is a strong contender for the Oscars.
The Outfit (2022)
The Outfit is a recent crime thriller that tells the story of Mark Rylance’s character, a tailor caught in the crossfire between two rival gangs.
