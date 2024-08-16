James Wan’s Teacup Teaser Features a Group of People Trying To Survive Mysterious Forces in Georgia; Watch

Yvonne Strahovski and Scott Speedman star in Teacup, a new horror series from James Wan, where they confront a mysterious threat in rural Georgia. The first teaser, released on August 15, sets an eerie tone with haunting sounds and scenes from a haunted house.

Produced by horror expert James Wan, known for Insidious and The Conjuring, the Peacock series is inspired by Robert McCammon’s 1988 novel Stinger. The show follows a group of people struggling to survive against forces beyond their control. Watch the complete teaser below

Yvonne Strahovski and Scott Speedman star as parents Maggie and James Chenoweth in Teacup, joined by Chaske Spencer, Kathy Baker, Boris McGiver, Caleb Dolden, Emilie Bierre, and Luciano Leroux. Set in rural Georgia, the series follows a diverse group of people who must unite to confront a mysterious threat.

Creator Ian McCulloch has kept many details under wraps, including the meaning behind the title. He hints that Teacup has evolved from its source material into a new form, blending mystery, thriller, horror, family drama, and science fiction. McCulloch promises that more will be revealed in the early episodes.

James Wan describes Teacup as a genre-bending series with layers that unfold like a puzzle. He states, "It's a genre-bending blend of horror, mystery, and drama, with layers that unfold like a captivating puzzle. It goes beyond chills and thrills and holds up a mirror to humanity, exploring the darkness that resides within us all. We hope you enjoy this wild ride as much as we've loved creating it!"

Advertisement

The series will premiere on Peacock with the first two episodes on October 10, followed by two new episodes each week leading up to Halloween. Executive producers include Wan, Katz, Michael Clear, Rob Hackett, Francisca X. Hu, Kevin Tancharoen, and McCammon.

Peacock offers two subscription plans: Premium for $7.99 a month with ads, and Premium Plus for $13.99 a month with no ads and the option to download certain titles. Students can get the Premium plan for just $1.99 a month for an entire year.

ALSO READ: LaKeith Stanfield To Join Jennifer Lawrence And Robert Pattinson Starrer Die, My Love? Here's What Report Says