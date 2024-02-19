In 2024, Jennifer Aniston was notably absent from the BAFTA Awards, but her presence was strongly felt at the People's Choice Awards, where she garnered well-deserved recognition.

Jennifer Aniston won the drama TV Star Award for The Morning Show

Despite missing the BAFTAs, Aniston's star power shone brightly as she clinched the win for her role in The Morning Show, marking her first victory of the year. This victory was especially sweet as it came after she had presented the People's Icon Award to her co-star, Adam Sandler, earlier in the evening.

Aniston's success didn't stop there; she was nominated for two categories at the People's Choice Awards: Female TV Star of the Year and Drama TV Star of the Year. Ultimately, she secured the Drama TV Star of the Year award, surpassing seven other nominees, including Pedro Pascal. While fans initially hoped to see Aniston grace the BAFTA red carpet, her absence turned out to be serendipitous. It allowed her to fully shine at the People's Choice Awards, where her presence was celebrated and her talent acknowledged with not just one, but two memorable moments on stage.

After emotionally accepting the award from Jon Hamm, Jennifer Aniston delivered her speech, "Jon Ham, Hammer Time. Oh My God, this is so incredible, you guys. I can't tell you. I love - thank you by the way. I love - I love you. Thank you. I love doing our Morning Show. We have so much fun."

Then addressing Jon Ham, Aniston said, "This guy has been nothing but, as you know, incredible." She added, "And our whole cast, our crew, we love them. And I just have to say, I've been doing this a really long time. Longer than I want to ever mention, but it's only - The reason I'm standing here today, honestly, is only because of you, the people. Because I wouldn't be here. None of us would be here without you. So this means the world to me, and I really appreciate it from the bottom of my heart. Thank You."