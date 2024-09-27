People's Choice Country Awards 2024: Kane Brown Receives Champion Award; Asks Viewers To 'Dream' And 'Help People Out'

Kane Brown had already impressed country music fans with his fabulous skills, eventually leading him to one of the most prestigious titles of the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards. The One Thing Right artist was honored with the Country Champion Award during the recently held event.

As he accepted the accolade, Kane Brown proved that he was the perfect fit for the award. The award ceremony was held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on September 26, 2024. On stage, Brown made an intriguing speech, stating that he every day looks down on himself and feels like he should not be on the stage of the People’s Choice Country Award.

While he thanked his fans for their support and love, the Good as You artist then went on to encourage kids and every other person watching the televised event to "dream, help people out, and don't listen to people that say no or tell you no when you try to do something."

He also thanked his wife while accepting the award.

The singer, who is married to Katelyn Jae Brown and shares three kids with her, stated, "She holds our house down,“ while also adding that he is desperate to meet his “babies.”

Kane Brown has become the second-ever artist to receive the Champion Award. The first personality was Wynnona Judd, who was presented with the accolade at the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards back in 2023.

At the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards, Kane Brown was nominated for seven awards.

His nominations ranged in categories, from The Male Artist of 2024, The Music Video of 2024, to The Crossover Song of 2024, The Collaboration Song of 2024, The Song of 2024, and more.

Advertisement

He also won the Music Video of 2024 award at the event for the track Miles on It.

Kane Brown launched his most recent album back in 2022, called Different Man. However, even this year he has been highly productive as he collaborated with artists like Marshmello.

Back in the year 2021, the Lost in the Middle of Nowhere artist surprised his fans by becoming the first Black person to win video of the year during the Academy of Country Music Awards.

He was presented with the accolade for his track Worldwide Beautiful.

The 2024 PCCA is set to air live on September 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT across NBC and Peacock.

ALSO READ: CMT Music Awards 2024: Jelly Roll Dominates Show; Check Out Complete Winner's List Here