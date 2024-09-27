People's Choice Country Awards 2024: Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs Take Home Top Honors As Shania Twain Takes Over As Host; Full Winners List HERE

People’s Choice Country Awards 2024 hosted by Shania Twain is done and dusted. It was an eventful night!

The second edition of the award show took place on 26th September at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. It was indeed a shimmery night of stars as the ceremony was attended by the crème de la crème of the country music industry and some took home much-deserved awards.

In July, NBC and Peacock both indicated that Shania Twain, who is 59 years old this year, would preside over this year’s program. Reflecting on the opportunity, Twain expressed, "Get ready for an unforgettable show with lots of big hair, glamour, rhinestones, hats, boots and incredible performances. Giddy up!"

Zach Bryan's name seemed to appear in every category while several competing names included Beyonce, Shaboozey, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, and more. The night was sprinkled with performances from artists like Machine Gun Kelly, Miranda Lambert, Lady A, Parker McCollum, Keith Urban, The War and Treaty, and more.

Giddy Up! Here's People’s Choice Country Awards 2024 Complete Winners List:

THE ALBUM OF 2024



COWBOY CARTER - Beyoncé

Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan

Deeper Well - Kacey Musgraves

Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going - Shaboozey

Fathers & Sons - Luke Combs - WINNER

Higher - Chris Stapleton

Highway Desperado - Jason Aldean

Leather - Cody Johnson



THE FEMALE SONG OF 2024



16 CARRIAGES - Beyoncé

Hang Tight Honey - Lainey Wilson

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM - Beyoncé

Austin (Boots Stop Workin') - Dasha - WINNER

Deeper Well - Kacey Musgraves

hummingbird - Carly Pearce

Wranglers - Miranda Lambert

No Caller ID - Megan Moroney



THE MALE SONG OF 2024



A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey

Pink Skies - Zach Bryan

Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album) - Luke Combs

Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson (Songwriter: Josh Phillips) - WINNER

Bulletproof - Nate Smith

I Can Feel It - Kane Brown

Let Your Boys Be Country - Jason Aldean

Take Her Home - Kenny Chesney



THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2024



Lonely Road - Machine Gun Kelly feat. Jelly Roll

Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album) - Luke Combs

Deeper Well - Kacey Musgraves

Miles On It - Marshmello & Kane Brown - WINNER

I Had Some Help - Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

Let It Burn - Shaboozey

Austin (Boots Stop Workin’) - Dasha

Pour Me A Drink” - Post Malone feat. Blake Shelton



THE SONG OF THE YEAR



Pink Skies - Zach Bryan

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM - Beyoncé

A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey

I Had Some Help - Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen - WINNER

I Remember Everything - Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves

Austin (Boots Stop Workin') - Dasha

Miles On It - Marshmello & Kane Brown

Wild Ones - Jessie Murph feat. Jelly Roll

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2024

Dolly Parton

Beyoncé

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson - WINNER

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Miranda Lambert

Kelsea Ballerini

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2024

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Jelly Roll

Bailey Zimmerman

Kane Brown

Luke Combs - WINNER

Cody Johnson

Zach Bryan



THE GROUP/DUO OF 2024

The Red Clay Strays

Brothers Osborne

Ole 60

Dan + Shay - WINNER

Zac Brown Band

The War And Treaty

Tigirlily Gold

Old Dominion

THE PEOPLE'S ARTIST OF 2024



Beyoncé

Lainey Wilson

Zach Bryan

Jelly Roll

Morgan Wallen - WINNER

Kacey Musgraves

Luke Combs

Kane Brown

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2024

Dasha

Chayce Beckham

Shaboozey - WINNER

Chase Matthew

Tucker Wetmore

Nate Smith

Warren Zeiders

Koe Wetzel

THE SOCIAL COUNTRY STAR OF 2024



Dolly Parton

Jelly Roll

Beyoncé

Morgan Wallen - WINNER

Reba McEntire

Bailey Zimmerman

Luke Combs

Kelsea Ballerini

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2024



Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour - Luke Combs

Stadium Tour - George Strait

One Night at a Time 2024 - Morgan Wallen - WINNER

Highway Desperado Tour - Jason Aldean

Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour - Kenny Chesney

Standing Room Only Tour ‘24 - Tim McGraw

The Quittin Time 2024 Tour - Zach Bryan

Shania Twain: Come On Over - The Las Vegas Residency - All The Hits! - Shania Twain

THE CROSSOVER SONG OF 2024



II MOST WANTED - Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus

Better Days - Zach Bryan feat. John Mayer

Lonely Road - MGK feat. Jelly Roll - WINNER

Miles On It - Marshmello & Kane Brown

Cowboys Cry Too - Kelsea Ballerini feat. Noah Kahan

My Fault - Shaboozey feat. Noah Cyrus

I Had Some Help - Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

Midnight Ride - Kylie Minogue, Orville Peck & Diplo

THE COVER SONG OF 2024



Take Me Home, Country Roads - Lana Del Rey

BLACKBIIRD - Beyoncé, Brittney Spencer, Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts

Sun to Me - MGK - WINNER

Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other - Orville Peck & Willie Nelson

Three Little Birds (Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film) - Kacey Musgraves

Dancing with Mysel - Maren Morris

JOLENE - Beyoncé

Perfectly Lonely - Parker McCollum

THE GROUP/DUO SONG OF 2024



Break Mine - Brothers Osborne

Wanna Be Loved - The Red Clay Strays

Different About You - Old Dominion - WINNER

Love You Back - Lady A

I Tried A Ring On - Tigirlily Gold

For The Both of Us - Dan + Shay

Tie Up - Zac Brown Band

smoke & a light - Ole 60

