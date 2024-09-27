People's Choice Country Awards 2024: Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs Take Home Top Honors As Shania Twain Takes Over As Host; Full Winners List HERE
At the People's Choice Country Awards 2024 hosted by Shania Twain, Zach Bryan alongside Lainey Wilson, Shaboozey & more took home many awards. Check out full list of winners below!
People’s Choice Country Awards 2024 hosted by Shania Twain is done and dusted. It was an eventful night!
The second edition of the award show took place on 26th September at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. It was indeed a shimmery night of stars as the ceremony was attended by the crème de la crème of the country music industry and some took home much-deserved awards.
In July, NBC and Peacock both indicated that Shania Twain, who is 59 years old this year, would preside over this year’s program. Reflecting on the opportunity, Twain expressed, "Get ready for an unforgettable show with lots of big hair, glamour, rhinestones, hats, boots and incredible performances. Giddy up!"
Zach Bryan's name seemed to appear in every category while several competing names included Beyonce, Shaboozey, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, and more. The night was sprinkled with performances from artists like Machine Gun Kelly, Miranda Lambert, Lady A, Parker McCollum, Keith Urban, The War and Treaty, and more.
Giddy Up! Here's People’s Choice Country Awards 2024 Complete Winners List:
THE ALBUM OF 2024
COWBOY CARTER - Beyoncé
Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan
Deeper Well - Kacey Musgraves
Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going - Shaboozey
Fathers & Sons - Luke Combs - WINNER
Higher - Chris Stapleton
Highway Desperado - Jason Aldean
Leather - Cody Johnson
THE FEMALE SONG OF 2024
16 CARRIAGES - Beyoncé
Hang Tight Honey - Lainey Wilson
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM - Beyoncé
Austin (Boots Stop Workin') - Dasha - WINNER
Deeper Well - Kacey Musgraves
hummingbird - Carly Pearce
Wranglers - Miranda Lambert
No Caller ID - Megan Moroney
THE MALE SONG OF 2024
A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey
Pink Skies - Zach Bryan
Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album) - Luke Combs
Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson (Songwriter: Josh Phillips) - WINNER
Bulletproof - Nate Smith
I Can Feel It - Kane Brown
Let Your Boys Be Country - Jason Aldean
Take Her Home - Kenny Chesney
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2024
Lonely Road - Machine Gun Kelly feat. Jelly Roll
Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album) - Luke Combs
Deeper Well - Kacey Musgraves
Miles On It - Marshmello & Kane Brown - WINNER
I Had Some Help - Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
Let It Burn - Shaboozey
Austin (Boots Stop Workin’) - Dasha
Pour Me A Drink” - Post Malone feat. Blake Shelton
THE SONG OF THE YEAR
Pink Skies - Zach Bryan
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM - Beyoncé
A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey
I Had Some Help - Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen - WINNER
I Remember Everything - Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
Austin (Boots Stop Workin') - Dasha
Miles On It - Marshmello & Kane Brown
Wild Ones - Jessie Murph feat. Jelly Roll
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2024
Dolly Parton
Beyoncé
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson - WINNER
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Miranda Lambert
Kelsea Ballerini
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2024
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Jelly Roll
Bailey Zimmerman
Kane Brown
Luke Combs - WINNER
Cody Johnson
Zach Bryan
THE GROUP/DUO OF 2024
The Red Clay Strays
Brothers Osborne
Ole 60
Dan + Shay - WINNER
Zac Brown Band
The War And Treaty
Tigirlily Gold
Old Dominion
THE PEOPLE'S ARTIST OF 2024
Beyoncé
Lainey Wilson
Zach Bryan
Jelly Roll
Morgan Wallen - WINNER
Kacey Musgraves
Luke Combs
Kane Brown
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2024
Dasha
Chayce Beckham
Shaboozey - WINNER
Chase Matthew
Tucker Wetmore
Nate Smith
Warren Zeiders
Koe Wetzel
THE SOCIAL COUNTRY STAR OF 2024
Dolly Parton
Jelly Roll
Beyoncé
Morgan Wallen - WINNER
Reba McEntire
Bailey Zimmerman
Luke Combs
Kelsea Ballerini
THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2024
Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour - Luke Combs
Stadium Tour - George Strait
One Night at a Time 2024 - Morgan Wallen - WINNER
Highway Desperado Tour - Jason Aldean
Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour - Kenny Chesney
Standing Room Only Tour ‘24 - Tim McGraw
The Quittin Time 2024 Tour - Zach Bryan
Shania Twain: Come On Over - The Las Vegas Residency - All The Hits! - Shania Twain
THE CROSSOVER SONG OF 2024
II MOST WANTED - Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus
Better Days - Zach Bryan feat. John Mayer
Lonely Road - MGK feat. Jelly Roll - WINNER
Miles On It - Marshmello & Kane Brown
Cowboys Cry Too - Kelsea Ballerini feat. Noah Kahan
My Fault - Shaboozey feat. Noah Cyrus
I Had Some Help - Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
Midnight Ride - Kylie Minogue, Orville Peck & Diplo
THE COVER SONG OF 2024
Take Me Home, Country Roads - Lana Del Rey
BLACKBIIRD - Beyoncé, Brittney Spencer, Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts
Sun to Me - MGK - WINNER
Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other - Orville Peck & Willie Nelson
Three Little Birds (Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film) - Kacey Musgraves
Dancing with Mysel - Maren Morris
JOLENE - Beyoncé
Perfectly Lonely - Parker McCollum
THE GROUP/DUO SONG OF 2024
Break Mine - Brothers Osborne
Wanna Be Loved - The Red Clay Strays
Different About You - Old Dominion - WINNER
Love You Back - Lady A
I Tried A Ring On - Tigirlily Gold
For The Both of Us - Dan + Shay
Tie Up - Zac Brown Band
smoke & a light - Ole 60
