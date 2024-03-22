Piers Morgan Questions Kate Middleton's Mother's Day Photo; Claims Acquaintance Said She Looked 'Different'

Mother’s Day was not so great for the current Royal obsession Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Princess of Wales has been in the news ever since the picture of Kate with her children was declared fabricated by sources like the Associated Press and Reuters. The Royalty even issued an apology later calling it a minor edit and nothing else.

However, since this picture conspiracy theorists have obsessed at the idea of something very wrong happening to Kate Middleton post-surgery. While some say she has been allegedly murdered, others say there is an affair and a doppelganger named Heidi. Some also believe Kate Middleton has mysteriously vanished. Amidst such speculations, journalist Piers Morgan speaks from a space of expertise and raises some valid questions. What does the seasoned journalist say? Find out.

What does Piers Morgan say about Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day photograph?

TMZ has been running a special called “Where is Kate Middleton?” where all theories and possibilities are explored via expert advice. Piers Morgan is a renowned 58-year-old journalist who starts with a simple assumption that “I’m not convinced that the picture of Kate herself was taken the week before.” This has been aired by TMZ on the Thursday special episode (aired on March 21, 2024).

The Runaway Hit host also added, “I know somebody who saw her that week who said she didn’t look anything like the picture,” and said, “It was just somebody who bumped into her who knows her who said she looked a lot thinner than she did in the picture.” The America’s Got Talent host also added how, “Kate is pretty thin anyway and she was described to me as being thinner than usual [after her January abdominal surgery].” Piers also questions the family photo of Kate Middleton taken recently where she is shown around as “absolutely blooming with good health”

The CNN alum Piers Morgan also reveals, “I do not believe that’s an accurate reflection of how she accurately looks at the time.”

What was the problem with Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day snap?

In the picture, as many outlets and fans later noticed, there were “mismatched zippers”, “blurry hands” and more editing errors. But the Royal statement just called this act the work of an “amateur photographer” who is “occasionally experiment[ing] with editing”. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” she wrote in a March 11 statement. “I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.” As the conspiracy theories around the image and its possibility of being fabricated do rounds, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more news on the Royalty.

